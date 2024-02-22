Major US carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are down Thursday morning

U.S. wireless providers are down on Thursday morning according to DownDetector . The latter's website shows that it has received complaints from AT&T, Cricket, Verizon , and T-Mobile subscribers complaining that service is down. Also affected is AT&T's FirstNet service for first responders. In some areas, 911 services can be reached by cellphone users. The outages all started at the same time, approximately just before 5 am ET (2 am PT).





Smaller MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) that don't have their own network and depend on services from AT&T, Verizon T-Mobile such as Cricket, and Straight Talk are down. There is concern that the outages are the result of a cyberattack although there is no reason at the moment, other than the breadth of the issues, to expect this to bethe reason why multiple carriers are down.

On DownDetector, the number of complaints it received about lack of service from AT&T subscribers soared from 11 at 3:18 am ET to over 32,000 by 4:33 am. 56% of the complaints were due to issues with subscribers' mobile phone service, 35% reported having no signal, and 8% could not access the mobile internet. The outages have been reported by AT&T subscribers in Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Dallas, San Antonio, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Louisville, and San Francisco.









T-Mobile subscribers reported that they could not get a signal to DownDetector while 31% could not access their 5G home internet service. 25% of those submitting a report complained about a lack of mobile internet service. T-Mobile outages were reported in Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Chicago, New York City, Seattle, Philadelphia, and Miami.





Verizon subscribers reported problems using their mobile phones (59%), the inability to get a signal (21%), and were unable to access their 5G home internet service (20%). Locations reporting problems with Verizon included Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, Spokane, and Atlanta. A Verizon spokesman told The New York Post that its network is "operating as normal" and the issues are taking place when a Verizon customer tries to call and text someone signed up with service from another carrier.







For those in the U.S. unable to send a text message through their wireless provider, if you have Wi-Fi that is not connected to a wireless firm, make sure your phone is connected and if your recipient is also connected to a non-carrier Wi-Fi signal, you should be able to communicate.





On "X," a subscriber with the user name @Dangerous4_ summed up how many Americans are feeling at the moment without wireless service. He wrote, "This is crazy it’s a whole #outage going in the US and a lot of people can’t text or call anybody only number you can call is 911 .. this is unusual and scary."

This is a developing story and will be updated. Keep checking in for the latest.

