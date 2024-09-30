Subscribe to access exclusive content
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service

If you're experiencing problems of any sort on Verizon's nation-leading wireless network, it appears you are most definitely not alone. According to a large number of user reports on both Reddit and X, as well as Ookla's Downdetector platform, the issues are about as comprehensive as these things can get, amounting to a total mobile blackout for many people.

We're talking no way to make or receive voice calls, no texting functionality, and of course, no 5G, 4G LTE, or even 3G access for web browsing on the move. Big Red's outage seems to be indiscriminately impacting both iPhone and Android handset owners, and most worryingly of all, its scope stretches from coast to coast, making it impossible for folks to communicate with their friends and loved ones in both urban and rural areas.

The vast majority of affected Verizon subscribers claim the outage has been sudden and swift, hitting their phones around 9 AM Eastern Time. Luckily, emergency calls are reportedly still working for some people who are otherwise unable to do anything on their mobile devices without a Wi-Fi signal nearby.

As you can imagine, the cause of these issues is currently unknown, although we fully expect Verizon to come out with a detailed statement at any moment. In the meantime, try not to panic if you're a victim of this latest outage and keep in mind that AT&T and T-Mobile customers have been in the same boat as you many times before.

By the way, the aforementioned Downdetector website suggests some AT&T and T-Mobile users might also be experiencing problems right now, but those reports are much fewer and considerably less serious, which means that Verizon's arch-rivals are probably not going through a widespread outage of their own.
