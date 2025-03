A real Unlimited plan? Mint Mobile removes data caps, celebrates with huge promo!

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Mint Unlimited — now $60 off over 12 months! (limited time offer)

Mint Mobile is starting 2025 by raising the bar further — the Unlimited plan now has no data cap, making it truly unlimited. Typically, even an “Unlimited” plan will have a data ceiling, beyond which your speeds get throttled to the tune of 256 Kbps — enough to get chat messages, but not do much else with how heavy online platforms are today.With the new rules of Mint’s Unlimited plan — there’s no such ceiling! There’s a small caveat — users that go beyond 35 GB monthly usage may notice slowdowns in certain areas where traffic is high. However, this will not be a deliberate cut down of their use, just a precaution to make sure all users in a highly congested area get their share of high-speed data and nobody “hogs” it too much.Other than that, you get unlimited calling, texting, and data to browse the internet to your heart’s content, all at a very competitive price, which also includes Mobile Hotspot use (now also upgraded to 10 GB from 5 GB). In fact, to celebrate “Truly Unlimited”, Mint is now running a limited time promo deal on its 12-month prepaid plans!When you switch to Mint, you have a choice to go for a 3-month, 6-month, or a full 12-month prepaid plan — cover it once and use your phone worry-free for the rest of the year. Right now, the 12-month plan is at a special price of $25 per month, a reduction of $5 per month . That means that, for the year, it’ll cost you $300, saving you $60.That’s usually the price of a 20 GB plan with Mint, which is already a bargain in its own right, but now you can get the upgrade basically for free.Since Mint Mobile is an MVNO utilizing T-Mobile ’s network, it doesn’t have brick and mortar locations and cuts down on costs by eliminating the middle man and any bells and whistles in a plan you might not want or need. Which is why you get access to the super-fast 5G network for a low cost. You get what it says on the tin — a truly unlimited plan, calls, texts, and data, with 10 GB of Mobile Hotspot included. Video streams at 480p.Mint Mobile supports eSIM but you can also have a 3-in-1 SIM kit mailed to you if you prefer or need a physical SIM card. Switching to and setting up your Mint Mobile account is easy and can all be done through the Mint Mobile app, which also has step-by-step guides to get you through.