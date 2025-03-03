GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

A real Unlimited plan? Mint Mobile removes data caps, celebrates with huge promo!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
A real Unlimited plan? Mint Mobile removes data caps, celebrates with huge promo!
This story is sponsored by Mint Mobile. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Mint Mobile is starting 2025 by raising the bar further — the Unlimited plan now has no data cap, making it truly unlimited. Typically, even an “Unlimited” plan will have a data ceiling, beyond which your speeds get throttled to the tune of 256 Kbps — enough to get chat messages, but not do much else with how heavy online platforms are today.

With the new rules of Mint’s Unlimited plan — there’s no such ceiling! There’s a small caveat — users that go beyond 35 GB monthly usage may notice slowdowns in certain areas where traffic is high. However, this will not be a deliberate cut down of their use, just a precaution to make sure all users in a highly congested area get their share of high-speed data and nobody “hogs” it too much.

Other than that, you get unlimited calling, texting, and data to browse the internet to your heart’s content, all at a very competitive price, which also includes Mobile Hotspot use (now also upgraded to 10 GB from 5 GB). In fact, to celebrate “Truly Unlimited”, Mint is now running a limited time promo deal on its 12-month prepaid plans!

Mint Unlimited — now $60 off over 12 months! (limited time offer)


When you switch to Mint, you have a choice to go for a 3-month, 6-month, or a full 12-month prepaid plan — cover it once and use your phone worry-free for the rest of the year. Right now, the 12-month plan is at a special price of $25 per month, a reduction of $5 per month. That means that, for the year, it’ll cost you $300, saving you $60.

That’s usually the price of a 20 GB plan with Mint, which is already a bargain in its own right, but now you can get the upgrade basically for free.

Since Mint Mobile is an MVNO utilizing T-Mobile’s network, it doesn’t have brick and mortar locations and cuts down on costs by eliminating the middle man and any bells and whistles in a plan you might not want or need. Which is why you get access to the super-fast 5G network for a low cost. You get what it says on the tin — a truly unlimited plan, calls, texts, and data, with 10 GB of Mobile Hotspot included. Video streams at 480p.

Mint Mobile supports eSIM but you can also have a 3-in-1 SIM kit mailed to you if you prefer or need a physical SIM card. Switching to and setting up your Mint Mobile account is easy and can all be done through the Mint Mobile app, which also has step-by-step guides to get you through.

Get the $60 off Mint Unlimited deal



Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers
Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Retail inventory of a popular iPad model declines hinting at upcoming upgrade
Retail inventory of a popular iPad model declines hinting at upcoming upgrade
Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI
Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless