A Redmi Note 7 Pro’s battery exploded, reportedly due to prior damage
Initially, the user reported that he was disappointed by the service he received by Xiaomi, as they suspected he did something to the phone beforehand. Kumar stated that he had only used the Redmi’s original charger that came in the box, and had 90% battery charge when the incident had occurred. According to him, a delay of no more than 5 seconds to take out the phone from his pocket could have put his safety at risk.
In response to the situation, Xiaomi explained that the incident was due to previous damage to the device, which might have tampered with the integrity of the lithium polymer battery. The company stated it has ensured customer satisfaction and it has provided Kumar all the necessary assistance. The company did not provide any more details about the type of damage, done to the phone, that could have made the battery explode.