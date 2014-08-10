3 tablets with phone functionality (you can call them giant smartphones)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
This wonderful mid-range Android tablet not only comes with a free S Pen, but, as you can even see from the photo above, has a phone dialer. In our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we were also particularly impressed with its light, modern design and loud, full-sounding speakers. And of course, you can easily make phone calls with its cellular version (linked below), just as if it were a 10.4-inch smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4"
If you're after a budget tablet with phone call functionality, then Samsung's newest tablet in it's budget A series – the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4" is a solid option. Its performance isn't that much different from the mid-range Tab S6 Lite, and the A7 sports two more speakers – four in total, two on each side. As expected from a budget tablet, it doesn't have S Pen support, nor is it a gaming beast, but it's perfect for media consumption and yes – making and taking phone calls.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0" with S Pen
What about a tablet that is actually sort of phone-sized, at 8 inches? If you ever wanted a huge "phone" that can also be your notepad and tablet – the Tab A 8.0" is your best bet. It comes with an S Pen, which is conveniently stored inside the tablet itself, similarly to how the Galaxy Note line of smartphones do it.