3 tablets with phone functionality (you can call them giant smartphones)





In any case, you may have your (albeit niche) reasons for wanting a tablet with phone functionality. So if you're looking for that special tablet, you've come to the right place! Below are the best modern tablets that can make phone calls, which you can buy right now.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

This wonderful mid-range Android tablet not only comes with a free S Pen, but, as you can even see from the photo above, has a phone dialer. In our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review , we were also particularly impressed with its light, modern design and loud, full-sounding speakers. And of course, you can easily make phone calls with its cellular version (linked below), just as if it were a 10.4-inch smartphone.









Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4"

If you're after a budget tablet with phone call functionality, then Samsung 's newest tablet in it's budget A series – the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4" is a solid option. Its performance isn't that much different from the mid-range Tab S6 Lite, and the A7 sports two more speakers – four in total, two on each side. As expected from a budget tablet, it doesn't have S Pen support, nor is it a gaming beast, but it's perfect for media consumption and yes – making and taking phone calls.









Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0" with S Pen

What about a tablet that is actually sort of phone-sized, at 8 inches? If you ever wanted a huge "phone" that can also be your notepad and tablet – the Tab A 8.0" is your best bet. It comes with an S Pen, which is conveniently stored inside the tablet itself, similarly to how the Galaxy Note line of smartphones do it.









