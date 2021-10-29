Notification Center

Android Google 5G

Verizon's Visible now offers the new 5G Pixel 6 series

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Verizon's Visible now offers the new 5G Pixel 6 series
Verizon's Visible was created to make the experience of subscribing to a wireless provider simple, easy, and not painful to the wallet. Riding on the Verizon 4G LTE and 5G networks, Visible reaches over 99% of the U.S. providing unlimited calls, text, and data for as low as $25 per month. And every time you get a friend to subscribe, both of you get a month of service for only $5!

Visible dropped us a line to mention that it is now offering the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. When you port over your number to Visible and buy one of the new Pixel handsets, you'll receive a $200 gift card to use online, and a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series (while supplies last).

The Pixel 6 is priced at $600 or 24 monthly payments of $25. The Pixel 6 Pro is priced at $888 or 24 monthly payments of $37.

What makes Visible so different (especially when compared to its owner, Verizon) is that everything is done online. There are no stores and only one wireless plan. Yet, customer reviews rave about the service and many say that they are saving money while enjoying the same wireless service they had when subscribed to one of the major wireless providers.

The first month of service with Visible is $25. After that, the cost rises to $40 per month with an opportunity to bring it down to as low as $25 by joining a group of Visible subscribers. The group can be made up of family members or strangers. For every additional person in your party, the price is reduced by $5 per month up to a maximum savings of $15 a month.

Thus, a family of four (or a group made up of four complete strangers) will pay a total of $100 for service. The plan, as we mentioned, includes unlimited talk, text, and data. It also comes with access to a 5Mbps Wi-Fi hotspot, Wi-Fi calling on compatible devices, and subscribers can make/take calls and text to Canada and Mexico.

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
$599 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
$899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1250 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

