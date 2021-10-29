Verizon's Visible now offers the new 5G Pixel 6 series

Verizon's Visible was created to make the experience of subscribing to a wireless provider simple, easy, and not painful to the wallet. Riding on the Verizon 4G LTE and 5G networks, Visible reaches over 99% of the U.S. providing unlimited calls, text, and data for as low as $25 per month. And every time you get a friend to subscribe, both of you get a month of service for only $5!





Visible dropped us a line to mention that it is now offering the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro . When you port over your number to Visible and buy one of the new Pixel handsets, you'll receive a $200 gift card to use online, and a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series (while supplies last).





The Pixel 6 is priced at $600 or 24 monthly payments of $25. The Pixel 6 Pro is priced at $888 or 24 monthly payments of $37.





What makes Visible so different (especially when compared to its owner, Verizon) is that everything is done online. There are no stores and only one wireless plan. Yet, customer reviews rave about the service and many say that they are saving money while enjoying the same wireless service they had when subscribed to one of the major wireless providers.





The first month of service with Visible is $25. After that, the cost rises to $40 per month with an opportunity to bring it down to as low as $25 by joining a group of Visible subscribers. The group can be made up of family members or strangers. For every additional person in your party, the price is reduced by $5 per month up to a maximum savings of $15 a month.





Thus, a family of four (or a group made up of four complete strangers) will pay a total of $100 for service. The plan, as we mentioned, includes unlimited talk, text, and data. It also comes with access to a 5Mbps Wi-Fi hotspot, Wi-Fi calling on compatible devices, and subscribers can make/take calls and text to Canada and Mexico.

