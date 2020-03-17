5G will give rise to higher refresh rates in smartphones, along with a wider AMOLED adoption

As 5G networks and capabilities continue to grow, Digitimes reports that the demand for AMOLED displays is also expanding. As we already know, 5G capable phones, due to faster download speeds, offer the possibility of better streaming of games or movies, which of course, can benefit from better screens and clearer graphics.
5G development influences handset vendors to turn to the AMOLED technology for high quality displays. Digitimes predicts nearly 40% of the smartphone shipments in 2020
will be of devices with AMOLED displays. Samsung and Apple are already profiting from it, but the increasing demand, influenced by 5G innovative technologies, is making other brands adopt AMOLED for their future smartphones as well, such as Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo.
Additionally, despite the current health situation, industry analysts expect a wide array of 5G mid-range phones to arrive in the second half of the year.
In addition to the AMOLED screens, it’s likely that more devices will come equipped with higher refresh rates, as those seen on, for example, the Samsung Galaxy S20
series (the smoother experience is powered by a 120Hz refresh rate
), or Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro (which can offer refresh rates of 90Hz).