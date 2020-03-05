5G will be the engine behind mobile industry growth for years to come

5G is facing all sorts of obstacles

5G users in North America might be statistically insignificant number right now, but by 2025 almost half (48%) of the mobile userbase will be using 5G regularly. A huge increase in a relatively short amount of time. Meanwhile, users with 3G maximum speeds will be halved and 2G will be phased out almost completely.If GSMA’s predictions are correct, North America’s adoption of 5G will be rivaled only by the so-called Developed Asia region, where the percentage of 5G users should reach 50 by 2025.Of course, reaching those numbers won’t be all sunshine and rainbows. Beyond the billions of dollars carriers have yet to spend, there are other, non-technical challenges for the smooth adoption of 5G.Due to 5G’s use of ultra-high-frequency waves, and transmitters that have to be many times more than those required for 4G, concerns are arising from all sides of society. Those range from trivial things like worries about 5G hardware making our cities uglier to concerns about the negative effects on human health the technology might have.Even if some of the alarms are raised by overly paranoid citizens unfamiliar with the technology, governments should still make sure all the necessary steps are taken for the safe implementation of 5G.One important hurdle that can be overcome only with government support is band allowance. Carries must receive licenses to operate the different frequencies 5G uses and not all administrations are willing to hand them out at a moment’s notice. Those that are less cooperative might cause their countries to fall behind in the 5G race, causing billions of lost revenue in the process.As you see, under 5G hides a whole web of issues and opportunities that are yet to unfold. Will our 5G future be as bright as companies envision it or fall short from expectations, we'll find out in a few years, it seems.