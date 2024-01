Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while

512GB Pixel 7 Pro: save 36% at Amazon now Alternatively, you can go MAX and snag a 512GB Pixel 7 Pro at an unbeatable price. Right now, Amazon is selling this amazing smartphone with huge built-in storage space at a 36% cheaper price, which equates to $400. With its impressive camera and powerful processor, this smartphone should meet and exceed your expectations. $400 off (36%) Buy at Amazon

Still haven’t tried a Google Pixel flagship phone? You’re definitely in luck, so long as you’re okay with getting last year’s high-end model – the Pixel 7 Pro . Why? Well, Amazon must be feeling super generous, for it returned its epic Black Friday deal on the 512GB model, letting you get it at $400 off!Believe it or not, you can select one of two available colors and still enjoy the jaw-dropping 36% markdown. Still not convinced? In that case, let’s dive a bit deeper to find out what makes this top-shelf device a great purchase right now.Still among the best Android phones on the market, this bad boy obviously has a lot to offer. For starters, it has a gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED screen with buttery-fast dynamic refresh rates that vary between 10-120Hz for optimized battery life.Not only can you expect impressive colors and crisp detail, but theoffers a reasonably good performance, too! In all fairness, the Tensor G2 SoC’s raw processing power doesn’t exactly match what you get on other high-end smartphones. Still, the phone’s chipset stands out with some AI capabilities and an improved cooling system compared to Google’s former flagship.With an astonishing camera setup and a super feature-heavy camera app, theshould satisfy the smartphone photographer in you. On the rear, Google included a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP 5X telephoto unit. Expectedly, that gives you plenty of versatility to shoot the best of your moments.The battery life is just as good, too! With its 5,000mAh cell capacity, this bad boy can last you over 9.5 hours of video streaming. As you can see, this smartphone indeed has plenty of things to offer. So, if you’d like to test it out for yourself, now’s the time to do so and score $400 in savings!