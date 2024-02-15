Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 512GB: save $370 on Walmart

If you're willing to go ULTRA, now's the time to do so and score generous savings! The amazing Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with mammoth 512GB of built-in storage space now arrives at a never-before-seen price cut (without trade-ins) as Walmart, where you can save a whopping $370 on this slate with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Android 13.