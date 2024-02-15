Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable

Deals
Last week, Best Buy threw a 24-hour long insanely good deal on Samsung’s tablet knight in shining armor, better known as the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. While this offer is already over and gone, Walmart is now stealing the limelight with an even better, absolutely mind-blowing deal on the 512GB configuration, letting you save a mammoth $370 on the best Android tablet to date.

Right off the bat, we should note that while Walmart advertises the regular price of this puppy to be over $1,400, we know the 512GB actually retails at $1,319.99 when it’s not on sale. Still, this rare $370 price cut is absolutely astonishing, all the more so considering that neither Amazon nor Best Buy have equal offers right now.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 512GB: save $370 on Walmart

If you're willing to go ULTRA, now's the time to do so and score generous savings! The amazing Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with mammoth 512GB of built-in storage space now arrives at a never-before-seen price cut (without trade-ins) as Walmart, where you can save a whopping $370 on this slate with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Android 13.
$370 off (28%)
$949 98
$1319 99
Buy at Walmart


Currently selling at the price you usually pay for a Galaxy Tab S9+ with 256GB of storage on Amazon, the Tab S9 Ultra clearly is a no-brainer through the Walmart deal. So, if you’ve made up your mind to go ultra, now’s decidedly the time to act. After all, there’s no telling how much longer this fantastic offer will remain live and up for grabs.

Large, durable, sleek, offering captivating visuals and plenty of raw horsepower, the Samsung tablet is majestic however you look at it. With its gorgeous 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates, this tablet gives you crisp and vivid imagery regardless of what you’re doing.

As is customary with flagship tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra won’t disappoint you one bit with its performance. It has none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 humming under its hood, so it’s evidently equipped to handle pretty much anything you throw at it.

There’s also a top-notch camera system that makes video chats and work meetings look and feel much more natural and lifelike. Other cool perks include a microSD card slot that lets you expand total storage to 1TB. Completing the package is a large 11,200mAh battery that keeps up with your pace. There’s just no denying it: this tablet has it all!

Typically, the Samsung tablet’s price might seem an absolute overkill to some, especially the 512GB model. Now that it’s available at a fantastic price through this extra rare Walmart deal on the loose, the device gives you way more bang for your buck, though, so don’t miss out!

