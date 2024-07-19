The large-sized Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still under $100 at Walmart
Walmart Deals summer event came and went. But, as it turns out, one of the more exciting offers we got to see last week is still here and ready to steal the attention. We're talking, naturally, about the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The larger-sized model is $50 off, meaning you can get it for just $99!
As mentioned, this deal initially went live during the first day of the exciting summer deals event at Walmart. To our knowledge, the 46mm version of the timeless wearable from Samsung hasn't seen such a deep dive, price-wise, before. What's more, you won't find the same timepiece at the same price on Amazon or Best Buy.
There's even an Emergency SOS function, which hopefully you'll never have to use. With extra perks like an ECG app and a BIA sensor, the Galaxy watch is equipped with all the features a cash-strapped user could need.
While you can't expect crazy-long battery life from it, this Samsung smartwatch isn't too bad on the battery life front. By the way, we recommend getting the Garmin Venu 3 if long battery life and smartwatch functionality are what you're after and you don't mind spending over $400.
Actually, at a price of just $99 instead of $149, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic gives you quite a lot of things! If you're OK with its slightly advanced age, definitely consider taking advantage of Walmart's deal while it's still here.
Let's not forget that you also have a beautiful 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with sufficiently high brightness levels to be used outdoors as well. Design-wise, the timepiece features the beloved rotating bezel, just like its successor, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
