3D photography on your iPhone? Apple’s future Ultra model could make it happen

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

lead the market to rethink what kind of photos and videos a mobile phone should take.

Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro

Theheadset is loaded with sensors on the outside. Some of these sensors keep track of how far away things are in front of you (depth maps), and others are cameras that capture what you see. Now, when it comes to spatial photos and videos, they rely on having multiple cameras spaced apart just right. This setup helps create that 3D effect and depth perception in the images and videos you capture.To make spatial photography happen on a future iPhone Ultra, Apple would have to stick an extra sensor on the back. This extra sensor has to be the right distance (or similar to the distance between your eyes) from the other cameras to give that 3D effect. But here's the catch: doing this on a smartphone isn't a walk in the park. So, while spatial photos and videos sound cool, we're not sure if it's doable on a phone just yet.And let’s keep in mind that the iPhone Ultra is still just a rumor. It might be the fanciest option for the iPhone 16 lineup next year, but there's no official word that Apple is actually working on it. So, it's a bit of a mystery right now.