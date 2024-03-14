Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Nothing
24 hours, 100,000 phones: Nothing Phone (2a) achieves record sales on launch day
  • Nothing Phone (2a) achieves record sales of 100,000 units on launch day.
  • The success happened as Nothing tries to grab market share in a crowded phone market.
  • Nothing may solidify its position as a serious competitor in the global smartphone market, challenging established brands.

Nothing just dropped its first budget smartphone, the Phone (2a), as a wallet-friendly alternative to the higher-end Nothing Phone (2). Priced at €329 ($349), it hit the shelves on March 12, and within a day, it's already making waves.

According to the London-based company, on the very first day the Phone (2a) hit the market, it managed to sell a whopping 100,000 units. Impressively, 60,000 of those flew off the shelves within just the first hour.


Since the brand is keen on establishing itself as a serious competitor to the iPhone, this achievement is certainly one to relish, especially as devices like Apple’s iPhone are showing signs of declining sales.

Carl Pei, the CEO and co-founder of Nothing, said to Forbes:

Phone (2a) is redefining a category often overlooked, delivering Nothing's unique innovations to millions of new users around the world. Selling a record-breaking 100,000 units in just 24 hours is proof of that. A big thanks to our community, partners, and team for believing in us!


The Phone (2a) features Nothing’s signature see-through design, coupled with a 6.7-inch OLED screen and dual 50-megapixel rear cameras. Notably, the Nothing Phone (2a) is the first in its lineup to boast a 5,000mAh battery capacity, a step up from its predecessors, which had 4,500mAh and 4,700mAh. However, our battery tests show it will last you, but it won't wow you.

Nothing claims that the battery holds at least 90% of its original capacity for a minimum of 1,000 full charge cycles. However, real-world testing will be necessary to confirm this claim, so stay tuned for updates.

Nothing Phone (2a) is available in the UK, Europe, and the US. However, getting it in the States is not so easy, as it requires you to sign up for Nothing’s Developer Program via the company’s official website. Why is that, you may wonder? Well, according to Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis, it isn't the “right time to go all-in” in the US just yet. Read more on the topic here.

