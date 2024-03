24 hours, 100,000 phones: Nothing Phone (2a) achieves record sales on launch day

0 to 100,000 real quick pic.twitter.com/80YQcRaNBN — Nothing (@nothing) March 13, 2024





Since the brand is keen on establishing itself as a serious competitor to the iPhone, this achievement is certainly one to relish, especially as devices like Apple’s iPhone are showing signs of declining sales Carl Pei , the CEO and co-founder of Nothing, said toThe Phone (2a) features Nothing’s signature see-through design, coupled with a 6.7-inch OLED screen and dual 50-megapixel rear cameras. Notably, the Nothing Phone (2a) is the first in its lineup to boast a 5,000mAh battery capacity, a step up from its predecessors, which had 4,500mAh and 4,700mAh. However, our battery tests show it will last you, but it won't wow you Nothing claims that the battery holds at least 90% of its original capacity for a minimum of 1,000 full charge cycles. However, real-world testing will be necessary to confirm this claim, so stay tuned for updates.Nothing Phone (2a) is available in the UK, Europe, and the US. However, getting it in the States is not so easy, as it requires you to sign up for Nothing’s Developer Program via the company’s official website. Why is that, you may wonder? Well, according to Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis, it isn't the “” in the US just yet. Read more on the topic here