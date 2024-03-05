Nothing Phone (2a) is official: Big battery, bold design, budget price

Up Next:
It's March 5, and as promised, Nothing has finally taken the wraps off its long-teased budget-friendly smartphone—the Nothing Phone (2a).
According to Carl Pei’s company, the Nothing Phone (2a) is here for “people who love to explore new innovations and designs but also know what they want (and don’t want) from their smartphone.” The Phone (2a) represents Nothing’s unique design expression, embodying the first-ever internal smartphone design concept created in 2020, just a few months after Nothing's initial launch.
With the Phone (2a), Nothing introduces a new design icon: the eyes, by cleverly placing the cameras inside the NFC coil. This innovative move adds a fresh perspective to the Phone (2a)'s design, with its 90° angle unibody cover wrapping around the edges to create a unique dimension. Plus, the dual camera module seamlessly integrates into this setup.
Now, let's talk about its display! The Phone (2a) boasts a 6.7” flexible AMOLED display, offering stunningly accurate color reproduction with 1.07 billion colors while being mindful of battery consumption. The AMOLED technology, with its Active Matrix layer over the OLED display, ensures precise control over each pixel for top-notch image quality.
The Phone (2a) also boasts a refresh rate of 120 Hz, providing ultra-smooth interactions that adapt dynamically to the content displayed. This refresh rate, ranging from 30 Hz to 120 Hz, ensures smooth responsiveness while optimizing battery consumption.
And last but not least, the Phone (2a) features the thinnest bezels in Nothing’s smartphone lineup, measuring just 2.1 mm symmetrically on all four sides of the screen. This results in an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91.65%, thanks to the combination of a flexible panel and structural improvements.
The Phone (2a) packs a powerful punch with its dual 50 MP rear camera, fueled by TrueLens Engine. This innovative engine is a powerhouse of advanced computational algorithms, working seamlessly together to ensure that every snap taken on the Phone (2a) mirrors real life as closely as possible. One of its standout features is Ultra XDR, a collaboration with Google that guarantees precise rendering of highlights and shadows in every shot.
And for those flawless selfies, the Phone (2a) boasts an impressive 32 MP front camera. It uses the same sensor as the Phone (2), offering 27% more light sensitivity compared to the Phone (1), which means more details shine through in every selfie, no matter the lighting conditions.
Under the hood, you'll find the Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, a collaboration between Nothing and MediaTek. It's designed for top-notch performance while being mindful of power efficiency.
Manufactured on TSMC’s latest second-generation 4nm process technology, and paired with a generous 20 GB RAM with RAM Booster technology, this 8-core chip clocks speeds up to 2.8 GHz. Thanks to the Dimensity 7200, the Phone (2a) claims a 13% boost in power and a 16% improvement in efficiency compared to the Phone (1), according to the company.
As for storage options, you can choose between 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage or 256GB of storage (exclusive to India) or opt for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.
The Phone (2a) comes equipped with Nothing OS 2.5, based on the latest Android 14. What's more, the company pledges to provide three years of software updates and four years of security updates, ensuring your device stays up-to-date and secure for years to come.
One notable addition is the new Recorder widget, allowing users to effortlessly create voice memos on the go. Plus, Nothing introduces an AI-powered Wallpaper Studio, providing unlimited personalized wallpaper options for both your home and lock screen.
For most global customers, pre-orders kick off at 12:30 GMT on Tuesday, March 5, via nothing.tech. The phone will then be officially available in most global markets on Tuesday, March 12, both through nothing.tech and their partners.
If you're in the US, you can snag the Phone (2a) in Black with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $349. This option is available through the Developer Program, and you can sign up via Nothing.tech on March 12. Once accepted, you'll receive a link to purchase the Phone (2a).
Let's dive into the design and display details of the Phone (2a)
Sporting a fully plastic build, the Phone (2a) comes in three sleek color options: Black, White, and Milk. On the back, it reimagines the iconic Glyph Interface, maintaining the capabilities of the Phone (2) while adding a distinct aesthetic with a unique trio-light configuration.
Image Credit–Nothing
Protected by Gorilla Glass 5, the Phone (2a) screen is more resistant to scratches and cracks, making it durable against accidental drops. With a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, it outshines the first phone by Nothing, the flagship Phone (1), which can reach up to 1200 nits. Not a big difference, but still it is an upgrade.
Camera features of the Phone (2a)
Image Credit–Nothing
Here's how it works: The TrueLens Engine captures eight frames at different exposure levels in RAW format, then fine-tunes the brightness of each pixel up to five times to deliver true-to-life results.
Let's talk about the Phone (2a)'s performance
Image Credit–Nothing
Phone (2a) software
With Nothing OS 2.5, Nothing has expanded its library of widgets, offering more options for customization. These widgets feature swipeable views and animations, adding depth to your home screen and enhancing interactions.
Battery and charging of the Nothing Phone (2a)
Image Credit–Nothing
A standout feature of this newly revealed device is its impressive battery size—a substantial 5,000 mAh, making it the largest battery ever seen in a Nothing Phone. For context, the Phone (1) has a 4,500mAh battery, and the Phone (2) boasts a 4,700mAh battery.
According to the company, the Phone (2a) goes above and beyond, offering up to two days of use on a full charge. It's not just larger; it performs better, too. Nothing claims to have increased the battery longevity by over 25% compared to the Phone (1). This means the Phone (2a) can maintain over 90% of its maximum capacity even after 1,000 charging cycles—equivalent to over three years of daily charging.
For those times when you need a quick power boost, the Phone (2a) supports 45W Fast Charging, promising 50% power in just 20 minutes.
Of course, real-life tests are the ultimate verdict. While the specs and features paint an exciting picture, hands-on experiences, and comprehensive tests will truly reveal the Phone (2a)'s performance, camera capabilities, battery life, and more. Keep an eye out for reviews to get a well-rounded understanding of how the device performs in everyday scenarios.
Nothing Phone (2a) price and availability
Image Credit–Nothing
- 8GB RAM / 128GB storage: €329 EURO
- 8GB RAM / 256GB storage (available in India only): ₹25,999 INR
- 12GB RAM / 256GB storage: €379 EURO
