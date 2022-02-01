 20% of Android users plan to upgrade to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series - PhoneArena

Samsung

20% of Android users plan to upgrade to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
20% of Android users plan to upgrade to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series
A new survey conducted by SellCell shows what percentage of Android users plan to upgrade to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series (via SamMobile). The poll included 10,678 Android users in the United States, with 20% of them planning to upgrade to the Galaxy S22 series.

Now, 20% may not seem like much, but if you take into account the number of active Android users in the US, approximately 133 400 000 people, that equals 26 680 000 Galaxy S22 phones sold and about $29 billion in revenue going into Samsung’s bank account.

Despite the rumored price tag of $1299, 44.4% of those who want to upgrade are planning to buy the top-of-the-line powerhouse Galaxy S22 Ultra, which isn't that much of a surprise. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have, of course, flagship specs, will feature Samsung’s S Pen and will be a kind of successor to the Note series. Last year, Samsung didn't release a new Galaxy Note phone, so the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the perfect opportunity to upgrade from old Galaxy Note model.

According to the survey, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also the most popular choice among those aged 25–34 and 35–44. Both of these age groups make up 12.2% (each) of those who want to upgrade to the Galaxy S22 series.

The second most preferred phone from the S22 series looks to be the regular Galaxy S22. 30.1% of those who participated in the study are planning to buy the entry-level phone in the lineup. The regular Galaxy S22 looks to be the most preferred option for participants aged 18–24, and slightly less preferred than the S22 Ultra for those aged 25–34.

It looks like the Galaxy S22 Plus is the least favored choice for those who want to upgrade to the Galaxy S22 series. The percentage of those thinking about upgrading to the Galaxy S22 Plus is 25.5%. Around 6% of those aged 18-24 and 35-44, and around 7% of those aged 25-35, have chosen the Galaxy S22 Plus.

If you want to be one of the first people who will get their hands on the new S22 series, follow the links below to make a pre-order reservation for your new Samsung Galaxy S22 phone.

