The 14nm Kirin 710A is SMIC's first chip made for Huawei
TSMC is the largest contract chip manufacturer in the world. Companies like Apple, Huawei, Qualcomm, and others send their designs to the Taiwan based foundry where they are manufactured. Last month, the buzz around the water cooler was that Huawei had started moving some of its business away from TSMC and turned it over to SMIC instead. The latter is the largest foundry in China and Huawei might have decided that it felt more secure sending business its way. Currently, Huawei is TSMC's second-largest customer after Apple, but with President Donald Trump sniffing around TSMC, there is no telling what he might do in order to inflict more pain on the company.
In order to celebrate the mass production of SMIC's first 14nm FinFET chipset, all SMIC employees in Shanghai received an Honor Play 4T handset last week with the words "Powered by SMIC FinFET" printed on the back. Before the production of the Kirin 710A by SMIC, Huawei was using the Kirin 710F chipset. This had the same specs as the Kirin 710 with one change; using the "Flip Chip" manufacturing system, the component is able to carry more transistors inside without having to increase the size of the chip.