$1,300 iPhone Slim with one camera - Apple’s biggest crime yet: Give me a metal iPhone!

What’s the iPhone Slim all about then?! Does it make sense?





iPhone Slim: Who told Tim Cook people want a $1,300 iPhone with one camera?! This isn’t the iPhone SE, Apple…



That’s an awkward one since (usually) I do believe future phones should be able to have a single camera that’s good at doing multiple things - like zooming.



In the case of the iPhone 17 Slim, however, the rumor is for an iPhone with a single camera that doesn’t do anything special. And there’s no way it could since the tech simply isn’t there yet - Apple isn’t ready to make a single camera with a variable aperture and continuous zoom in order to eliminate the need for extra sensors.







A single camera might have been acceptable a few years ago, but in today’s market, multi-camera systems have become the norm, and for a reason. They provide versatility and quality that a single lens simply can't match (at least not yet), which makes me doubt many would pay $1,300 for a phone with only one camera. Even if it’s an iPhone.



On a more personal note, as someone who uses their phone for photography regularly (especially when traveling), I just don’t want a phone with one camera. Let alone one that costs $1,300, or something like €1,600 in Europe.



And if I did want a phone with only one camera, why wouldn’t I get an



How much thinner can a smartphone be, and is it likely that Apple is focusing on the wrong problems here?

Another thing I don’t fully get is Apple’s newly-found obsession with making things thinner… How much thinner can a smartphone be? And is it even necessary?



We don’t know how thin the iPhone Slim might be, but if the iPad Pro’s 5.1mm width is anything to go by, then the more compact iPhone could very well be less than 6mm thin. However, I’m starting to wonder if Apple is focusing on the wrong problems here…







For example, battery life can suffer in ultra-thin devices because there’s simply less space for a large battery. And I don’t know about you but I’d much rather have a slightly thicker phone with excellent battery life than a super-slim device that needs to be charged more often.



Moreover, thinner phones can be more fragile, and we’ve already seen Apple mess this up before with the iPhone 6, which was prone to… bending.



All in all, if making a phone thinner means it's more prone to breaking, then the trade-off simply isn’t worth it.



In my opinion, smartphone durability should always come before any marginal reductions in weight/thickness for the sake of aesthetics. A phone that can withstand daily wear and tear is far more valuable than one that might crack under minimal pressure.



iPhone Slim could be Apple’s biggest missed opportunity to make something truly different (like a metal iPhone)





The other (in my view) obvious question is - why would Apple make a slimmer iPhone instead of using its limitless resources to make a truly different iPhone? Of course, I’m talking about a metal iPhone, which is something I’d actually pay extra money for.



A premium iPhone with a sleek, all-metal design - it wouldn’t only look premium but also offer enhanced durability. Not to mention metal phones have the kind of appeal that glass and plastic simply can’t match. At least for me…



Moreover, a metal iPhone would stand out in a market flooded with glass-back devices. It could also bring back the nostalgia of models like the iPhone 5 and



What I’m saying is that Apple might be overlooking an incredible opportunity to innovate in a more meaningful way. Just look at the OnePlus Nord 4, which is currently the only metal phone on the market. This makes it stand out in the sea of



And let me tell you… the iPhone could do with some personality. Especially since so many







Killing the $700 iPhone mini to make a slimmer $1,300 iPhone? Come on, Apple…

In conclusion, while the idea of a super-thin iPhone 17 Slim might sound intriguing at first, the reality is that (according to the leaks and rumors), the Slim would be offering you very little for its rumored $1,300 price tag, which might increase its chances of becoming popular… quite slim.



This makes me wonder… Why cancel the iPhone mini to release an iPhone that might appeal to an even more niche audience than the mini?



If the super-compact iPhone mini had too small of a user base to stick around, why would a thinner iPhone that’s more expensive and less capable than an iPhone 17 Pro Max manage to grab people’s cash and attention?



But what do I know…