$100 off on Apple's AirPods Max at Amazon: all color options

One thing that makes this AirPods Max deal an even better one is the fact it affects all five of the color options: Green, Pink, Sky Blue, and the more classic Silver and Space Gray. You also get to save some extra cash with a 90 days free of Amazon Music Unlimited included if you are a new subscriber to the service. Just keep in mind that the subscription renews automatically, so it is best to cancel it if you decide you don't want it during the trial period.





A few things to know about Apple's AirPods Max









Apple released the AirPods Max back in December 2020, so they are a bit of an old product by now. That being said, they are still some of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones you can buy, even in 2023 (especially if you own other Apple products).





They weigh 384.8 grams, but the mesh design of the part that goes on the middle part of the top of your head makes them comfortable to wear for prolonged periods despite the heavier weight. The rest of the design is very minimal, and you you get the rather unique ability to easily change your ear cups as they can attach and detach via magnets.





When it comes to audio quality, the AirPods Max perform very well, with a rather flat-sounding, detailed sound profile that offers a good amount of bass. And even though they are older than the likes of the AirPods Pro 2, they still sound better than them. Not to mention to super active noise cancelation (ANC) they come with.





All of this, as well as the $100 discount mentioned above, make the AirPods Max a great purchase if you own another Apple product.