1 million downloads in 5 hours of a new contact-tracking app in Australia
As at 10:30 PM 1 million Australians have now downloaded and registered for the #CovidSafeapp - please join us and help protect ourselves, our families, each other but above all else our nurses and doctors— Greg Hunt (@GregHuntMP) April 26, 2020
However, there were some people that were concerned whether the app offers privacy, as was also the case with Google and Apple’s collaboration system. The Australian government has therefore assured people that the app doesn’t collect location data, and users can also use a nickname, not their real name.
The Australian Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, said that people can decide what they want to do with their information in the app and if they want to send it to someone, the data is encrypted, encoded, and sent in a server in Australia. This data, uploaded by users, will reportedly be kept on Australian servers and destroyed when the public health situation is over.
If the data is used for any other purpose than finding people with whom you have been in close contact, the act of breaching the data is punishable by jail, added the Australian official.