The original Galaxy Z Flip from 2020 gets this 2024 update

The original Galaxy Z Flip from 2020 gets this 2024 update
Samsung just couldn’t let Google have all the fun and alongside the Galaxy S24’s premiere, the giant announced it will offer seven years of software support as well. This means that potentially, if we don’t blow up the planet in a nuclear WW3, Samsung’s latest and greatest should have users covered until 2031 and Android 21.

The original Galaxy Z Flip from 2020 (what a year that was!) will not be getting Android 21, nor the current Android 14. But, there’s an update from 2024 that this clamshell OG is getting: the January 2024 security update. European countries are the first to get it (via SamMobile).

The update (firmware version F700FXXSEKWL1) has been rolled out in Italy. There are 75 security flaws found in the previous software version that this security update is designed to fix. However, it should be noted that the January 2024 security update doesn't bring any new features or performance improvements, so don’t expect the latest cool stuff from 2024 to appear on your 2020 device.

To check for the new update, one can open the Settings app, then navigate to Software update and tap Download and install.

Among the 75 security flaws, one is deemed critical, 68 are deemed high-risk, and the remaining are classified as posing a moderate threat.

