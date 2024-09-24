iOS 18.1 beta brings drag-and-drop functionality to iPhone Mirroring
Apple just dropped the fifth beta of iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1. These updates mark the debut of Apple Intelligence, but there are some cool new features, too. One standout addition? The betas now finally let you drag and drop while mirroring your iPhone.
iPhone Mirroring is already baked into iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. This nifty feature lets you not only mirror your iPhone screen on your Mac but also control your phone directly from your computer. When Apple first showcased iPhone Mirroring at WWDC in June, the company highlighted that users could drag and drop between the iPhone and Mac screens.
In the meantime, if you аre already running the latest developer betas of iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1, you can dive into the feature right now. Just fire up the iPhone Mirroring app on your Mac, and you can drag any supported file from your virtual iPhone to your Mac or the other way around. Moving files, photos, and videos is as simple as dragging and dropping between apps on your Mac.
AirDrop may no longer be the top choice for sharing files with your Mac
Unfortunately, the drag-and-drop feature didn't make it into the initial release of iOS 18 and macOS 15. However, the new iPhone Mirroring functionality is live in the developer beta right now. This update means beta testers can seamlessly transfer files between their iPhones and Macs without needing AirDrop, cables, or cloud services.
The iPhone Mirroring app allows you to wirelessly interact with your iPhone from your Mac. | Image credit – Apple
If you аre holding out for the stable versions of iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 to give this feature a spin, mark your calendar – they are expected to hit the public in October.
In the meantime, if you аre already running the latest developer betas of iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1, you can dive into the feature right now. Just fire up the iPhone Mirroring app on your Mac, and you can drag any supported file from your virtual iPhone to your Mac or the other way around. Moving files, photos, and videos is as simple as dragging and dropping between apps on your Mac.
I think this new feature is a game changer for users shooting, for example, RAW footage on their iPhones and editing it on macOS, saving them from the hassle of manually transferring those hefty files. Overall, the iPhone Mirroring app is a fantastic addition to the Apple ecosystem, letting you wirelessly interact with your iPhone, its apps, and notifications right from your Mac.
