Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

iOS 18.1 beta brings drag-and-drop functionality to iPhone Mirroring

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Apps
MacBook with an iPhone displayed on its screen, and another iPhone placed next to it.
Apple just dropped the fifth beta of iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1. These updates mark the debut of Apple Intelligence, but there are some cool new features, too. One standout addition? The betas now finally let you drag and drop while mirroring your iPhone.

AirDrop may no longer be the top choice for sharing files with your Mac


iPhone Mirroring is already baked into iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. This nifty feature lets you not only mirror your iPhone screen on your Mac but also control your phone directly from your computer. When Apple first showcased iPhone Mirroring at WWDC in June, the company highlighted that users could drag and drop between the iPhone and Mac screens.

Unfortunately, the drag-and-drop feature didn't make it into the initial release of iOS 18 and macOS 15. However, the new iPhone Mirroring functionality is live in the developer beta right now. This update means beta testers can seamlessly transfer files between their iPhones and Macs without needing AirDrop, cables, or cloud services.

The iPhone Mirroring app allows you to wirelessly interact with your iPhone from your Mac. | Image credit – Apple

If you аre holding out for the stable versions of iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 to give this feature a spin, mark your calendar – they are expected to hit the public in October.

In the meantime, if you аre already running the latest developer betas of iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1, you can dive into the feature right now. Just fire up the iPhone Mirroring app on your Mac, and you can drag any supported file from your virtual iPhone to your Mac or the other way around. Moving files, photos, and videos is as simple as dragging and dropping between apps on your Mac.

I think this new feature is a game changer for users shooting, for example, RAW footage on their iPhones and editing it on macOS, saving them from the hassle of manually transferring those hefty files. Overall, the iPhone Mirroring app is a fantastic addition to the Apple ecosystem, letting you wirelessly interact with your iPhone, its apps, and notifications right from your Mac.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless