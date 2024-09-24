iOS 18.1 beta brings drag-and-drop functionality to iPhone Mirroring

iOS 18

The iPhone Mirroring app allows you to wirelessly interact with your iPhone from your Mac. | Image credit – Apple





If you аre holding out for the stable versions of.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 to give this feature a spin, mark your calendar – they are expected to hit the public in October.In the meantime, if you аre already running the latest developer betas of.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1, you can dive into the feature right now. Just fire up the iPhone Mirroring app on your Mac, and you can drag any supported file from your virtual iPhone to your Mac or the other way around. Moving files, photos, and videos is as simple as dragging and dropping between apps on your Mac.I think this new feature is a game changer for users shooting, for example, RAW footage on their iPhones and editing it on macOS, saving them from the hassle of manually transferring those hefty files. Overall, the iPhone Mirroring app is a fantastic addition to the Apple ecosystem, letting you wirelessly interact with your iPhone, its apps, and notifications right from your Mac.