GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

A future Galaxy Ring might read other people's body temperature

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Wearables
A woman wearing the Galaxy Ring on her finger.
A future iteration of Samsung's Galaxy Ring might be upgraded and given the ability to check the temperature of objects and other people, not just the body temperature of the ring bearer.

While the first version of the Galaxy Ring is pretty good at tracking sleep duration, sleep timing, and various other metrics to generate a sleep score. Additionally, it monitors blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, respiratory rate, and heart rate during sleep, providing a more comprehensive assessment of sleep quality.

However, many would prefer the ability to measure body temperature on demand rather than relying solely on automatic tracking. Samsung now appears to be developing a new ring design that could make this very thing possible.

A recent patent filed by Samsung with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) details how the ring's temperature sensor is positioned on the inner side, directly in contact with the wearer's finger. The device also includes motion sensors, such as an accelerometer and gyroscope, enabling it to track finger and hand movements.

This functionality allows the ring to recognize specific gestures, such as bringing it close to an object or another person, which could trigger temperature measurement. Additionally, the ring's light-based blood flow monitoring technology may contribute to this process.

Not long ago, we told you about some additional Galaxy Ring 2 updates; another patent indicated how future Samsung smart rings may be capable of connecting with other devices. The ring could function as a link between gadgets such as a laptop and a tablet, enabling users to control the display and seamlessly move content between them.

Back to the new design, though: in theory, it should enable the ring to differentiate between the user's skin temperature and the temperature of external surfaces, preventing confusion between body heat and environmental readings. This distinction is essential for ensuring accurate measurements, particularly when checking the temperature of another person or object.

According to the patent, the ring may provide notifications through visual, auditory, or tactile feedback, potentially alerting users if abnormal temperature readings are detected.

Sounds good, now bring it on, Samsung!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers
Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Retail inventory of a popular iPad model declines hinting at upcoming upgrade
Retail inventory of a popular iPad model declines hinting at upcoming upgrade
Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI
Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless