A future Galaxy Ring might read other people's body temperature
A future iteration of Samsung's Galaxy Ring might be upgraded and given the ability to check the temperature of objects and other people, not just the body temperature of the ring bearer.
While the first version of the Galaxy Ring is pretty good at tracking sleep duration, sleep timing, and various other metrics to generate a sleep score. Additionally, it monitors blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, respiratory rate, and heart rate during sleep, providing a more comprehensive assessment of sleep quality.
A recent patent filed by Samsung with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) details how the ring's temperature sensor is positioned on the inner side, directly in contact with the wearer's finger. The device also includes motion sensors, such as an accelerometer and gyroscope, enabling it to track finger and hand movements.
Not long ago, we told you about some additional Galaxy Ring 2 updates; another patent indicated how future Samsung smart rings may be capable of connecting with other devices. The ring could function as a link between gadgets such as a laptop and a tablet, enabling users to control the display and seamlessly move content between them.
Back to the new design, though: in theory, it should enable the ring to differentiate between the user's skin temperature and the temperature of external surfaces, preventing confusion between body heat and environmental readings. This distinction is essential for ensuring accurate measurements, particularly when checking the temperature of another person or object.
According to the patent, the ring may provide notifications through visual, auditory, or tactile feedback, potentially alerting users if abnormal temperature readings are detected.
However, many would prefer the ability to measure body temperature on demand rather than relying solely on automatic tracking. Samsung now appears to be developing a new ring design that could make this very thing possible.
This functionality allows the ring to recognize specific gestures, such as bringing it close to an object or another person, which could trigger temperature measurement. Additionally, the ring's light-based blood flow monitoring technology may contribute to this process.
Sounds good, now bring it on, Samsung!
