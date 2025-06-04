Crappy watch for less

I've bought this Google watch on Amazon for less and realized it's nonsense because battery is good for one day only ..I have few other watches none does this....don't buy Google watch it's crap

You mean the Pixel Watch? Yes, it has crappy battery life as far as I know, even worse than Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch. Not sure why Huawei watches only have great battery life... outside of Garmin....

If you want better than a single day's charge, you need to avoid Apple, Google, or Samsung.


Instead, go for Fitbit, Garmin, OnePlus, or other manufacturers that boast a week to 2 weeks battery.

Loved my Apple watch while I had it, but could only get through about a 9 hour day of use before it was drained. Makes it very difficult to use it for sleep tracking while you have it on a charger...

To get a better battery life you have to disable quite a lot of features. For example, wrist flick to activate screen, cellular, etc. I'm getting about 2-3 days of life on a full charge with my Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Yeah, it's pretty tough to get a solid Wear OS watch that has great battery life. If you are looking for something on the budget-side of things, I think that the CMF watches are pretty good.

