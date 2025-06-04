Home Discussions You are here Crappy watch for less Question Measurer • Published: Jun 04, 2025, 8:49 AM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Measurer Arena Apprentice Original poster • 3d ago ... I've bought this Google watch on Amazon for less and realized it's nonsense because battery is good for one day only ..I have few other watches none does this....don't buy Google watch it's crap Like 1 Reactions All Quote Rad Slavov Phonearena team • 3d ago ... You mean the Pixel Watch? Yes, it has crappy battery life as far as I know, even worse than Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch. Not sure why Huawei watches only have great battery life... outside of Garmin.... Like Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 3d ago ... If you want better than a single day's charge, you need to avoid Apple, Google, or Samsung.Instead, go for Fitbit, Garmin, OnePlus, or other manufacturers that boast a week to 2 weeks battery. Like Reactions All Quote NowayDude Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... Loved my Apple watch while I had it, but could only get through about a 9 hour day of use before it was drained. Makes it very difficult to use it for sleep tracking while you have it on a charger... Like Reactions All Quote COBXO3 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... To get a better battery life you have to disable quite a lot of features. For example, wrist flick to activate screen, cellular, etc. I'm getting about 2-3 days of life on a full charge with my Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Like Reactions All Quote Stanislav Serbezov Phonearena team • 2d ago ... Yeah, it's pretty tough to get a solid Wear OS watch that has great battery life. If you are looking for something on the budget-side of things, I think that the CMF watches are pretty good. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch? Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3? Flip Phone without a cover screen Smartphones See all discussions
