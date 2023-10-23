VR Chat, the biggest Metaverse on VR, is finally becoming available on the Pico 4 too

Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
VR Chat, the biggest Metaverse on VR, is finally becoming available on the Pico 4
I’ve always had this saying that in order for a thing to become certified as a given type of thing, it must support certain features. For example, a gaming console isn’t really a gaming console without Tetris. And in the same vein, is a VR platform really such without having VR Chat on offer?

This one has spawned numerous memes and controversies, but that just comes with the territory of being the actual biggest Metaverse on VR (sorry, Zuck). Ever since becoming available in 2019, VR Chat has always remained one of the most popular experiences for VR.

And I’m saying experiences, because in this one, you can hang out, play games or do both, which can be a blessing or a curse, depending on your personal level of virtual-social anxiety.

As such, it’s really shocking that it took this long for the app to become available on other prominent headsets, such as the Pico 4. But hey: it’s finally happening, so we’re taking the “w”!

Video Thumbnail


So, we don’t know the exact launch date of VR Chat for the Pico 4, but the app is visible on the catalog for the headset, so you know what that means: no take-backsies! And keep in mind: this one is free to download, so you can always check it out.

What about performance on the Pico 4, though? Well, the headset is slightly more powerful than the Quest 2 and it runs on the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1. And that is just about enough for VR Chat to look alright on the platform.

You see, every texture for VR Chat has two counterparts: an HD version, reserved for PC VR, and then another, more low-res equivalent, which is reserved for the mobile and the standalone VR versions. Really neat trick from the devs!

Especially for an app that has basically been in Early Access ever since it was released, but oh well!

If you own a Pico 4 and you’ve always wanted to try a Metaverse with quite a lot of active online users, then VR Chat is a great opportunity for you to do that. After all, it’s free. But bear in mind: if you decide to stay, some in-app purchases may tempt you to open up your wallet.
