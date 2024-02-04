Securities house has high praise for Vision Pro calling it a "potential game-changer"

Vision Pro is giving Analysts at Wedbush Securities say that the release of theis giving Apple a boost which is something that the firm is calling a "product renaissance." Wedbush says that customers are entering the Apple Store with a "curiosity and intrigue for demos and purchases" that Apple hasn't "seen in years."





In a Sunday note to investors from Wedbush that AppleInsider was able to read, the securities firm said, "We believe Apple Vision Pro is a potential game-changer over the coming years and Cupertino has found clear success with this next generation form factor surpassing by a wide margin original Street expectations." Still, Wedbush acknowledged the high retail price points for the spatial computer as something that can negatively impact demand.





The Vision Pro starts at $3,499 for the model with 256GB of memory (or 12 monthly payments of $291.58) and increases to $3,699 for 512GB of storage (or 12 monthly payments of $308.25), and $3,899 for 1TB of storage (or 12 monthly payments of $324.91). The securities house says taking into consideration the pricing and the "limited audience outside of developers," it is "surprised at the early mass market appeal Vision Pro is sparking." The initial 600 apps available for the headset are "well above expectations," Wedbush says.









Wedbush predicts that the current model is "just the start for Vision Pro " and the second-gen version could be priced under $2,000 with as many as three different models available. The securities firm agrees with me that this journey that starts with the Vision Pro ends up with AR specs. This product, rumored to be called Apple Glass, will have a form factor that resembles a pair of sunglasses and the device will become a replacement for the iPhone.




