Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Securities house has high praise for Vision Pro calling it a "potential game-changer"

Securities house has high praise for Vision Pro calling it a "potential game-changer"
Analysts at Wedbush Securities say that the release of the Vision Pro is giving Apple a boost which is something that the firm is calling a "product renaissance."  Wedbush says that customers are entering the Apple Store  with a "curiosity and intrigue for demos and purchases" that Apple hasn't "seen in years." 

In a Sunday note to investors from Wedbush that AppleInsider was able to read, the securities firm said, "We believe Apple Vision Pro is a potential game-changer over the coming years and Cupertino has found clear success with this next generation form factor surpassing by a wide margin original Street expectations." Still, Wedbush acknowledged the high retail price points for the spatial computer as something that can negatively impact demand.

The Vision Pro starts at $3,499 for the model with 256GB of memory (or 12 monthly payments of $291.58) and increases to $3,699 for 512GB of storage (or 12 monthly payments of $308.25), and $3,899 for 1TB of storage (or 12 monthly payments of $324.91). The securities house says taking into consideration the pricing and the "limited audience outside of developers," it is "surprised at the early mass market appeal Vision Pro is sparking." The initial 600 apps available for the headset are "well above expectations," Wedbush says.

Vision Pro is leading us toward a future that Google saw when it released Google Glass - Securities house has high praise for Vision Pro calling it a &quot;potential game-changer&quot;
Vision Pro is leading us toward a future that Google saw when it released Google Glass

Wedbush predicts that the current model is "just the start for Vision Pro" and the second-gen version could be priced under $2,000 with as many as three different models available. The securities firm agrees with me that this journey that starts with the Vision Pro ends up with AR specs. This product, rumored to be called Apple Glass, will have a form factor that resembles a pair of sunglasses and the device will become a replacement for the iPhone.

Wedbush also sees the Vision Pro leading Apple to open an AI App Store and expects the release of the iPhone 16 series later this year to include generative AI which the firm says "will mark the start of a new frontier of growth for the golden installed base of Cupertino." The securities firm disagrees with other analysts and securities firms who are "dismissing Vision Pro as noise." Wedbush says that the spatial computer is the "first step towards a much broader technology vision that Cook & Co. plan to push to its installed base over the coming years."

Popular stories

It's June 2007 all over again (well, sort of) as U.S. consumers flock to Apple Stores for Vision Pro
It's June 2007 all over again (well, sort of) as U.S. consumers flock to Apple Stores for Vision Pro
Meta beat Apple to its own punch: Spatial Video playback is rolling out on the Quest 3
Meta beat Apple to its own punch: Spatial Video playback is rolling out on the Quest 3
Virtual Desktop’s latest update for PC enables hands, eye, face and even tongue tracking
Virtual Desktop’s latest update for PC enables hands, eye, face and even tongue tracking
Lose your Vision Pro? Find My app won't help you locate the headset but there is a workaround
Lose your Vision Pro? Find My app won't help you locate the headset but there is a workaround
Apple releases first ad for Vision Pro; cool features highlighted but nothing we haven't seen before
Apple releases first ad for Vision Pro; cool features highlighted but nothing we haven't seen before
Apple's new Vision Pro ad shows how a first-time user can easily navigate the spatial computer
Apple's new Vision Pro ad shows how a first-time user can easily navigate the spatial computer
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Adobe brings its Firefly and Lightroom apps to Apple’s Vision Pro
Adobe brings its Firefly and Lightroom apps to Apple’s Vision Pro
Lose your Vision Pro? Find My app won't help you locate the headset but there is a workaround
Lose your Vision Pro? Find My app won't help you locate the headset but there is a workaround
It's June 2007 all over again (well, sort of) as U.S. consumers flock to Apple Stores for Vision Pro
It's June 2007 all over again (well, sort of) as U.S. consumers flock to Apple Stores for Vision Pro
Apple's new Vision Pro ad shows how a first-time user can easily navigate the spatial computer
Apple's new Vision Pro ad shows how a first-time user can easily navigate the spatial computer
Stranger Things VR coming to Meta Quest headsets on February 22
Stranger Things VR coming to Meta Quest headsets on February 22
Meta beat Apple to its own punch: Spatial Video playback is rolling out on the Quest 3
Meta beat Apple to its own punch: Spatial Video playback is rolling out on the Quest 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless