Here’s another Vision Pro drop test. This one is over concrete. But it survived yet again.
The Vision Pro is out and even if it’s not all we’re talking about, you can feel the magnitude of its release in the air. I mean, my YouTube feed is literally flooded with Vision Pro vids and I can’t remember this being the case with most of the best VR headsets from recent times.
But hey, that’s a good thing. I’m learning a lot of cool things about Apple’s spatial computer, but I can’t help but notice how a lot of people want to do stuff with the headset. And when I say that, I don’t mean use it in a conventional way. I mean do stuff like throw it around.
And sometimes it takes dropping a Vision Pro on concrete to reach greatness.
This one comes from Strictly Apple over on YouTube and you can watch the full experiment above. For the record, this is the second drop test for the Vision Pro that has managed to impress us thus far, with the first one’s results being pretty interesting.
This was a sort of quick drop over what I assume to be wooden flooring, which is covered in textile, possibly a carpet. Other than the Vision Pro’s magnetic elements flying about — which is only to be expected — the device survived the fall with little to no damage. Neat.
But hey, that’s a good thing. I’m learning a lot of cool things about Apple’s spatial computer, but I can’t help but notice how a lot of people want to do stuff with the headset. And when I say that, I don’t mean use it in a conventional way. I mean do stuff like throw it around.
Because why wouldn’t you do that with a $3,500 piece of tech, right? Well, some could argue that this is for science. After all, it’s not like Apple has gotten any official durability ratings for the Vision Pro (yet). So these dudes? They may very well be the pioneers we need.
And sometimes it takes dropping a Vision Pro on concrete to reach greatness.
This one comes from Strictly Apple over on YouTube and you can watch the full experiment above. For the record, this is the second drop test for the Vision Pro that has managed to impress us thus far, with the first one’s results being pretty interesting.
So how did things go over this time around? During the video, we become witness to a total of three drops of the Apple Vision Pro:
A quick test
“the appetizer”
This was a sort of quick drop over what I assume to be wooden flooring, which is covered in textile, possibly a carpet. Other than the Vision Pro’s magnetic elements flying about — which is only to be expected — the device survived the fall with little to no damage. Neat.
Now on to the good stuff.
For this next trick, the stakes are rising to 12-14 ft or about 3,6-4,2 m. Or, in other words, double the fall distance over concrete. Ouch! Or is it? Well, the Vision Pro — allegedly — survives, albeit with deeper, visible dents and scratches.
Now, to be completely honest, our protagonist missed his opportunity to show us that the Vision Pro is indeed in working condition, so we'll give him the benefit of the doubt and say that the headset probably made it out not only alive, but also functional.
The Vision Pro’s build quality seems really solid, which is only to be expected, given the price of the device. That being said, this is your kind reminder that even if you manage to completely shatter the front glass, Apple will be more than happy to replace it for $800.
Moving to concrete
no more fun and games
The Vision Pro gets dropped from head-height, which in the case of our protagonist is stated to be about 6.3 ft, or 1.9 m. That’s quite the fall distance, but the Vision Pro handles it pretty well. Results? Minor to moderate scratches on the front, which is impressive again, considering the thickness of the headset's frontal glass panel.
The final drop
It didn’t take flight
For this next trick, the stakes are rising to 12-14 ft or about 3,6-4,2 m. Or, in other words, double the fall distance over concrete. Ouch! Or is it? Well, the Vision Pro — allegedly — survives, albeit with deeper, visible dents and scratches.
But the glass was not shattered or broken, which is pretty spectacular.
Now, to be completely honest, our protagonist missed his opportunity to show us that the Vision Pro is indeed in working condition, so we'll give him the benefit of the doubt and say that the headset probably made it out not only alive, but also functional.
The Vision Pro’s build quality seems really solid, which is only to be expected, given the price of the device. That being said, this is your kind reminder that even if you manage to completely shatter the front glass, Apple will be more than happy to replace it for $800.
Things that are NOT allowed: