Move aside AirLink, Steam Link is here to fix wireless PC VR streaming on the Quest

So long as

the way

Hey, remember this gadget from Valve? Supposedly some of the same streaming technology is being used with this new app, so they get to share a name. The trailer is still awesome!

Anyway!



no longer!

much

How do I stream PC VR games to my Quest headset with Steam Link?





Head on over to the Steam Link entry on the Meta Quest store on your headset Install the app While that’s going on, make sure that your headset and your gaming PC are both connected to the same WiFi network Make sure that Steam is opened up and running on your PC Open up the Steam Link app on your headset and view your top-secret connection code Lift up your headset and enter that code into Steam on your PC Presto! You’re good to go!





Well, honestly, I would've preferred as solution that doesn't require me to take off the headset during setup, but oh well . Well, honestly, I would've preferred as solution that doesn't require me to take off the headset during setup, but

And psst

Well,Lord Gaben — the memeful moniker that fans have given to Valve's CEO — has descended from the gaming heavens once again to grace us with another top-tier solution to a real-world problem: Steam Link. It’s just like AirLink, but it works!And I can say that last part, because I just tried it and the experience was much,smoother for me when compared to any session that I've ever had via AirLink.I thought you’d never ask! The process is as straightforward as it gets:Now, this may not shock you, but just in case: your results may vary. After all, PC VR streaming relies on more than just your app of choice. It is dependent on your WiFi connection’s speed and quality too, so if you’re still experiencing hiccups, you may want to consider upgrading your wireless setup.But for those of us who've had a bad experience with AirLink: Steam Link is a top-notch alternative that — judging from my experience — can help you achieve wireless PC VR streaming without the need for any sort of separate purchase.: keep in mind that Steam VR also lets you see and navigate your PC’s desktop. Just in case you’re up for some extra shenanigans! Have fun!