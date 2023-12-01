Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Move aside AirLink, Steam Link is here to fix wireless PC VR streaming on the Quest

There’s no question about it: Meta’s Quest line of XR gizmos are some of the best VR headsets on the market. Whether you’ve got the old, but gold Quest 2 or the cutting-edge MR-powerhouse that is the Quest 3: you’re good to go!

So long as you don’t expect to be playing some of the best PC VR games out there with your Meta headset out of the box. I mean, if you want a wired PC experience, you can always dish out more cash and get yourself a Link Cable. 

But come on, it’s 2023: wireless is the way to go! And Meta has an app for that: AirLink. Notoriously though, said app doesn’t provide the best experience. So it’s actually awesome of Valve to step in and introduce an alternative with Steam Link!

Hey, remember this gadget from Valve? Supposedly some of the same streaming technology is being used with this new app, so they get to share a name. The trailer is still awesome!


You probably know who Valve is, but just in case you need a refresher: this is the company behind the fan-favorite Index headset, the massive gaming platform Steam and the hit sci-fi game series Half-Life.

Oh, and the Steam Deck! But that’s probably going to become important later. Anyway!

I’m one of the guys who’s spent a good time pouting about AirLink and the awful experience that it offers. I mean, it’s not okay that Quest users are resorting to buying Virtual Desktop just to be able to stream PC VR games!

Don’t get me wrong: that app is awesome! But it can do so much more! Plus, it comes at a premium. But, unfortunately, it had turned into the go-to solution for VR enthusiasts who want to get into PC VR gaming. 

Well, no longer! Lord Gaben — the memeful moniker that fans have given to Valve's CEO — has descended from the gaming heavens once again to grace us with another top-tier solution to a real-world problem: Steam Link. It’s just like AirLink, but it works!

And I can say that last part, because I just tried it and the experience was much, much smoother for me when compared to any session that I've ever had via AirLink.

How do I stream PC VR games to my Quest headset with Steam Link?



I thought you’d never ask! The process is as straightforward as it gets:

  1. Head on over to the Steam Link entry on the Meta Quest store on your headset
  2. Install the app
  3. While that’s going on, make sure that your headset and your gaming PC are both connected to the same WiFi network
  4. Make sure that Steam is opened up and running on your PC
  5. Open up the Steam Link app on your headset and view your top-secret connection code
  6. Lift up your headset and enter that code into Steam on your PC
  7. Presto! You’re good to go!

Well, honestly, I would've preferred as solution that doesn't require me to take off the headset during setup, but oh well

Now, this may not shock you, but just in case: your results may vary. After all, PC VR streaming relies on more than just your app of choice. It is dependent on your WiFi connection’s speed and quality too, so if you’re still experiencing hiccups, you may want to consider upgrading your wireless setup.

But for those of us who've had a bad experience with AirLink: Steam Link is a top-notch alternative that — judging from my experience — can help you achieve wireless PC VR streaming without the need for any sort of separate purchase.

And psst: keep in mind that Steam VR also lets you see and navigate your PC’s desktop. Just in case you’re up for some extra shenanigans! Have fun! 
