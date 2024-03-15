Vote El Presidente! Tropico is coming to Meta Quest on March 28
Feral Interactive, the studio specializing in bringing ports of iconic games to mobile devices, has just announced their first foray into VR gaming. After bringing Tropico to iPhones back in 2019, the studio is now launching the political sim on Meta Quest later this month.
The humorous city builder and political sim was originally developed by PopTop Software, but the franchise owner Kalypso Media assigned different developers to the series throughout the years.
The game coming on March 28 to Meta Quest headsets will feature all missions and DLC from Tropico 4 on PC. Developer Feral Interactive promises intuitive VR controls and a wide range of movement options to make it easier to plan your city layout before building anything.
Except for the second game in the series, “El Presidente” is the main character. In each of the game players assume control of El Presidente in their attempt to run an island-based banana republic.
The upcoming Tropico game will be compatible with Meta Quest 2, 3 and Pro, and it will cost $30 / €30 / £23. Fans of the genre can already wishlist the game on the Meta Store right now.
