Make like a Ninja Turtle in VR: eat pizza and fight Shredder in this Rec Room collaboration!
You know what? Socializing in VR Is a thing. But since most of the best VR headsets have gotten a lot more impressive, it isn’t just about hanging out in a different space anymore. And, for better or worse, it isn’t about the Metaverse either (sorry Zuck!).
Nowadays a lot of people are using platforms such as VR Chat to hang out with friends in virtual reality. Sure, there’s the talking and standing in a place part, but there’s more to it: being creative and playing fun minigames too.
What? You didn’t read the title? You knew where I was going with that!
Now that the original version of the show’s theme song is stuck in your head, let’s state the obvious once again: a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collab is headed to Rec Room! And since nostalgia itself is a force of nature, the content within is very much inspired by the old, but gold 80’s cartoon.
Well, even though it doesn’t sound like the music from the trailer is familiar, the visuals and challenges that you and your friends will be able to face in this content pack seem quite thematic. Ninja training, sewer navigation and — as previously mentioned — fighting old Shredhead is all part of the fun!
Oh, and if you’re like me and you dig Shred’s design, you’ll be able to win his costume for personal use too!
Rec Room has over a hundred million users right now — with about three million of them being on VR specifically — and it seems like it’s growing. But is that any wonder? Virtual concerts and awesome collaborations like this one is just part of the course. And if you’re interested in checking out what all of the fuss is about, you can log in on November 15 to check out the TMNT-themed content!
