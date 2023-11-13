Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Weekly Discussion
Make like a Ninja Turtle in VR: eat pizza and fight Shredder in this Rec Room collaboration!
You know what? Socializing in VR Is a thing. But since most of the best VR headsets have gotten a lot more impressive, it isn’t just about hanging out in a different space anymore. And, for better or worse, it isn’t about the Metaverse either (sorry Zuck!).

Nowadays a lot of people are using platforms such as VR Chat to hang out with friends in virtual reality. Sure, there’s the talking and standing in a place part, but there’s more to it: being creative and playing fun minigames too.

A prime example of that is Rec Room which is available both as a PC VR game and as a standalone title for the Quest store. I mean, you can dress up in fancy clothes, go fishing, drive cars, fight the cult-classic villain Shredder from the beloved TMNT franchise…

What? You didn’t read the title? You knew where I was going with that!

Video Thumbnail


Now that the original version of the show’s theme song is stuck in your head, let’s state the obvious once again: a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collab is headed to Rec Room! And since nostalgia itself is a force of nature, the content within is very much inspired by the old, but gold 80’s cartoon.

So, obviously the coolest part about all of this is that you’ll be able to win gear that allows you to dress up as your favorite turtle. Now, mine’s Raph, but the real question is: how long before some brilliant maniac combines gear from all four turtles with the ultimate aim of confusion? We’ll be waiting for screenshots in the comments!

Well, even though it doesn’t sound like the music from the trailer is familiar, the visuals and challenges that you and your friends will be able to face in this content pack seem quite thematic. Ninja training, sewer navigation and — as previously mentioned — fighting old Shredhead is all part of the fun!

Oh, and if you’re like me and you dig Shred’s design, you’ll be able to win his costume for personal use too!

Rec Room has over a hundred million users right now — with about three million of them being on VR specifically — and it seems like it’s growing. But is that any wonder? Virtual concerts and awesome collaborations like this one is just part of the course. And if you’re interested in checking out what all of the fuss is about, you can log in on November 15 to check out the TMNT-themed content!
Thanks to the Quest 3, you can now play Super Mario 64 in mixed reality and it's amazing
This may be your first taste of the Apple Vision Pro’s 3D movie line-up… Sort of
Hone your drone skills with DJI's VR Flight Simulator
Vuzix unveils INCOGNITO tech to level up AR smart glasses
Go live in virtual style and stream directly from your Quest 3 with VStreamer Live
The Quest 3 makes its first appearance on Steam’s VR charts to signify a healthy launch
From Manga to VR: Sony's new Demon Slayer Attraction Coming to Tokyo
Vertigo is making a AAA VR game from a hit franchise. Is this a sign that VR is getting more popular?
Pico cans its competitor to Beat Saber and fires its entire developer team, as layoffs continue
Go live in virtual style and stream directly from your Quest 3 with VStreamer Live
The Quest 3 enables Creed: Rise to Glory to give you an immersive VR boxing experience
A budget-friendly Meta headset may be coming! But could this deal with Tencent keep it in China?
