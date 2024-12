Tim Cook shares same sentiment on Vision Pro as former head of Oculus

The collective groans after its price reveal live in my head rent free. | Video credit — Apple

— Tim Cook (CEO at Apple), Wired, December 2024

Barra talked about how a lot of first generation products often did something similar in order to prove themselves as worthy contenders in an existing market. Nevertheless, the aluminum and glass frame and gimmicks like EyeSight () ramped up the cost of the headset in order to make it seem more premium.Cook’s statement on it being an “early adopter product” shows that Apple is finally willing to admit that it did not sell as much as it wanted. It also shows that the company is still invested in making it a widely adopted technology in the future. As revealed by industry insider Mark Gurman in the past: Apple’s end goal is a form of AR glasses and the Vision Pro was a compromise Cook also said that theecosystem was growing at a satisfactory pace. He said he used hisall the time and kept seeing new apps being made.No doubt about that: it’s one of the best AR headsets ever made. But it’ll need to drop a zero or two from the price tag before it can take on the likes of the Meta Quest 3S in sales numbers.