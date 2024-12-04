Tim Cook talks about when he plans to retire from Apple





Tim Cook (CEO at Apple), (CEO at Apple), Wired , December 2024





As for the question of retirement Cook gave a bit of a non-answer that was touching and relatable at the same time.





Of course, as Cook mentions, Apple has been a significant part of his adult life. His identity now is so intertwined with the company that people will likely never see him as anything other than the CEO of Apple.













I can’t imagine Cook will be around as CEO for too long now. He’s very particular about his health and managing a company as big as Apple probably takes quite a toll on him. Naturally he’d also want to spend quality retirement time just relaxing at home.



Cook was a pretty smart choice for CEO: he never really reveals too much, always keeping everything vague and up to interpretation. Tim Cook's strategy after Steve Job's passing literally saved the company and made it what it is today. A clever mixture of confident outward appearances and reinvigorated internal affairs that kept the shareholders around.