Tim Cook uses the Vision Pro so much that he is aiming to ensure it launches in early 2024



Which was his way of highlighting a previous statement, which went like this:





The ones that don’t use the products their company makes, because “it is cringy”

The ones that do because it is the right thing to do, because it's your name on the box

And, yeah. Now the “early” feels more timely.Okay, so allow me to elaborate. It feels like there are two camps of CEO/Company Owners that make tech products:And, I mean, if it isn’t obvious that Apple is the second type of company, you must’ve not used an iPhone soon. Because you don’t really get this good of an UX experience otherwise.As such, Cook sharing that he’s using the Vision Pro daily means that Apple is utilizing the same product development approach with its first mixed-reality headset as with the rest of its flagship products, like the iPhone or the iPad.Not only that, but if you’ve got feedback from the CEO, who relies on the product to get — I presume, primarily — work done, then you know that the feedback is going to be worthwhile.So, how early is the “early” in the “early 2024” going to be? We don’t know. But after a statement such as this, it feels like it’s going to be “precisely when it’s meant to”, very much so like a wizard.Now all that’s left is for it to actually feel like magic when we try it on!