TikTok launches native app for Apple’s Vision Pro
Apple recently announced that Vision Pro users now have access to over 1,000 native apps, a lot more than we originally thought would be possible. It still lacks a healthy library of games, but those require much more resources and developers are still waiting to see if there’s enough audience for their products to justify the spending.
Among the key features that the TikTok native app for Apple Vision Pro offers to its users, it’s worth mentioning the navigation bar and like button that have been moved off-screen to optimize for full video viewing, as well as the pages like the comment section and creator profiles that now appear as expansions on the side of the feed, providing users with a more immersive content viewing experience.
Apple Vision Pro users can now download the TikTok native app via the App Store. Make sure to log into your TikTok account to start watching your daily share of short videos.
In any case, if you’re a TikTok fan and already own an Apple Vision Pro, you’ll be pleased to know that a native app is now available for download. This is a new, reimagined app specifically designed to work on Apple’s mix reality headset.
Among the key features that the TikTok native app for Apple Vision Pro offers to its users, it’s worth mentioning the navigation bar and like button that have been moved off-screen to optimize for full video viewing, as well as the pages like the comment section and creator profiles that now appear as expansions on the side of the feed, providing users with a more immersive content viewing experience.
Additionally, TikTok works seamlessly with Apple Vision Pro's Shared Space, allowing users to watch TikTok while working on other apps. With the navigation bar now positioned to the left, the native app aligns with Apple Vision Pro design best practices while retaining some of the aspects that the TikTok users are familiar with.
Apple Vision Pro users can now download the TikTok native app via the App Store. Make sure to log into your TikTok account to start watching your daily share of short videos.
Things that are NOT allowed: