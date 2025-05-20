Gemini is breaking free from phones and expanding to smart glasses and headsets
Hands-free help, real-time translation, and style — Android XR is turning smart glasses into something practical
At Google I/O, we got a closer look at how Gemini is expanding beyond phones and watches. This time, it’s heading to headsets and smart glasses through the Android XR platform. The goal? To make AI feel more natural and more helpful in everyday life.
Android XR is the first Android platform built specifically for the Gemini era. It powers a new wave of wearables, from immersive headsets like Samsung’s upcoming Project Moohan to smart glasses that work alongside your phone. With Gemini built in, these devices can understand what you see and hear, and respond when you need help, all without you needing to lift a finger.
The glasses are packed with tech like cameras, microphones, and speakers, and some even have tiny displays built into the lenses. That means you can get useful info right in your line of sight. Gemini uses all of this to give you context-aware help. Whether you're sending messages, taking photos, getting directions, or translating a conversation in real time, the glasses aim to make it feel seamless.
We even saw a demo where two people spoke different languages, and the glasses showed live subtitles in real life. It’s a pretty exciting look at how AI could help break down language barriers.
Android XR translation. | Video credit — Google
Of course, none of this works if people don’t want to wear the glasses. That’s why Google is teaming up with brands like Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to create stylish designs. They're also working with Kering Eyewear on future options. And it’s not just about the look — Google and Samsung are building a platform together, so developers can start making apps for XR glasses later this year.
To make sure the experience feels helpful and private, Google is already testing early versions with trusted users. According to Google, more updates are expected in the coming months.
