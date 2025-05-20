Gemini is breaking free from phones and expanding to smart glasses and headsets







The glasses are packed with tech like cameras, microphones, and speakers, and some even have tiny displays built into the lenses. That means you can get useful info right in your line of sight. Gemini uses all of this to give you context-aware help. Whether you're sending messages, taking photos, getting directions, or translating a conversation in real time, the glasses aim to make it feel seamless.



We even saw a demo where two people spoke different languages, and the glasses showed live subtitles in real life. It's a pretty exciting look at how AI could help break down language barriers.





Android XR translation. | Video credit — Google





Of course, none of this works if people don’t want to wear the glasses. That’s why Google is teaming up with brands like Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to create stylish designs. They're also working with Kering Eyewear on future options. And it’s not just about the look — Google and Samsung are building a platform together, so developers can start making apps for XR glasses later this year.



To make sure the experience feels helpful and private, Google is already testing early versions with trusted users. According to Google, more updates are expected in the coming months.