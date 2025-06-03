Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked gameplay trailer out for Meta Quest 3 and more

Extended Reality





— Tommy Palm, Founder and CEO of Resolution Games, June 2025





The gameplay reveal trailer for Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked shows off these improvements. Demeo’s familiar artistic style and gameplay is present alongside the focus on a stronger narrative to motivate players.





Gameplay reveal trailer for Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked. | Video credit — Resolution Games

Resolution Games’ partnership with Wizards of the Coast promises a compelling adventure for tabletop fans. Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is slated to come out later this year on PC ( with VR support ), PlayStation 5, the Meta Quest headsets, and PSVR2. The game is available for wish listing on Steam, the



For Quest headsets, Battlemarked will work on Mixed Reality ) gameplay and freedom of Demeo, which will make Battlemarked a super easy game to hop into during your free time.



Resolution Games is also going to be releasing a number of developer diaries in the coming months leading up to launch. These will delve into how the world and narrative of Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked took shape, and how D&D mechanics have been imported into the Demeo system.



