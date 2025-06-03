Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked gameplay trailer out for Meta Quest 3 and more

Resolution Games brings the magic of Dungeons & Dragons to its versatile Demeo role-playing system.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked trailer
Resolution Games — a studio that has launched great games for XR (Extended Reality) platforms in the past — has released a trailer for their upcoming adventure. Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will bring the iconic world of D&D to the versatile tabletop experience of Demeo.

Matt Sernett, a designer of the D&D tabletop game, will be the narrative lead on Battlemarked. Sernett has also worked on renowned RPG titles Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate II, and Icewind Dale, as well as the popular Destiny 2.

Demeo is one of the best VR games you can play today, especially if you’ve always been a fan of tabletop games. However, as Resolution Games notes, Demeo has always been more focused on action rather than narrative. Battlemarked will ensure that the story is just as important as the gameplay, and players will be motivated by circumstances and their own choices to keep pushing forward.

With the addition of dramatic cut scenes, richer dialogue, and deeper player choices, Battlemarked truly marks the start of the next iteration of the Demeo Action Roleplaying System.
— Tommy Palm, Founder and CEO of Resolution Games, June 2025

The gameplay reveal trailer for Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked shows off these improvements. Demeo’s familiar artistic style and gameplay is present alongside the focus on a stronger narrative to motivate players.

Video Thumbnail
Gameplay reveal trailer for Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked. | Video credit — Resolution Games

Resolution Games’ partnership with Wizards of the Coast promises a compelling adventure for tabletop fans. Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is slated to come out later this year on PC (with VR support), PlayStation 5, the Meta Quest headsets, and PSVR2. The game is available for wish listing on Steam, the Meta Horizon store, and the PlayStation store.

For Quest headsets, Battlemarked will work on Meta Quest 3, Quest 3S, and Quest 2. I expect the same MR (Mixed Reality) gameplay and freedom of Demeo, which will make Battlemarked a super easy game to hop into during your free time.

Resolution Games is also going to be releasing a number of developer diaries in the coming months leading up to launch. These will delve into how the world and narrative of Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked took shape, and how D&D mechanics have been imported into the Demeo system.

More information on the game can be found here, and I expect we’ll know about the final release date as well as pricing pretty soon as well.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
