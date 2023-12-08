Resident Evil Village is the best VR game of 2023. So when is it coming to other headsets?
Okay, so I may be kind of bummed that Resident Evil 4 didn’t win game of the year, but I am pretty happy that another entry in the franchise, namely: Resident Evil Village won in the category of best AR/VR game at 2023’s The Game Awards.
Also, I swear I’m not a Resident Evil fanboy, I just find these last few games to be really fun. Anyway!
But doesn’t it sort of feel backwards when a gaming-first platform that only offers the option for VR wins in a category, dedicated to the latter? And, you know, the added cherry on top being that the game is exclusive to said platform.
I’m going to just go ahead and say it: exclusivity sucks. Resident Evil 4 VR has remained as a Meta Quest exclusive for years. Now, the Resident Evil 4 is also getting a full-fledged VR mode, which is also going to be exclusive, but this time to the PlayStation platform.
Resident Evil VII’s VR mode didn’t allow you to play the full game in VR, but it was still exclusive to PSVR. And now, 2023’s VR game of the year is stuck on PSVR too.
Hm. Doesn’t sit well with me.
Especially in a world where reports are showing that PSVR2 isn’t performing as well as Sony expected. And we all know what that means in the realm of high-stakes entertainment.
Need a reminder? The PlayStation Vita: one of the best pieces of portable gaming tech, killed off by Sony due to poor sales performance. But that’s different story.
So what’s the plan here? Keeping one of — allegedly, because we couldn’t possibly know, since we haven’t played it — best VR games available to a system that isn’t VR-first, owned by a company that isn’t happy with how much money VR is making for it?
Here’s what rubs me the wrong way: if Resident Evil 4 VR (classic) is a Meta exclusive, then Meta has to have had some sort of relationship with Capcom in the past. Why isn’t one of the leaders in VR manufacturing chasing to follow that up? Weird, right?
This isn’t anything new to the tech or gaming industries. We’ve all come accustomed to concepts such as exclusives, but I think that VR is all too young for us to already be chasing some sort of segregation. Is it just me? Let me know in the comments below.
