Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!

Ray-Ban smart glasses get Amazon Music support and more in latest update

By
0comments
Ray-Ban smart glasses get Amazon Music support and more in latest update
Ray-Ban’s smart glasses, that recently got Meta AI support, have just received another update with even more to offer. These smart glasses aren’t as impressive as what Meta’s Project Nazare aims to be, especially because of the lack of a display, but they’re still pretty neat.

Ray-Ban smart glasses owners can now say, “Hey Meta, play Amazon Music” and enjoy a curated playlist. Naturally, what you listen to can be controlled via further voice commands or touch controls.

Meta and Ray-Ban are also partnering with Calm. Calm provides a subscription-based meditation app that helps users destress or fall asleep. Ray-Ban smart glasses owners can now say, “Hey Meta, play the Daily Calm” to access Calm’s services. Users of Ray-Ban’s smart glasses will also receive three months of free access to Calm.


Video Thumbnail
Ray-Ban’s smart glasses get better every update.

Sharing pictures on Instagram has become easier than ever for smart glasses owners. Saying “Hey Meta, share my last photo to Instagram” will immediately upload your most recent photo. And saying, “Hey Meta, post a photo to Instagram” will prompt the glasses to take a picture and share it.

Lastly, the following styles for the smart glasses are now available 15 different countries:

  • Skyler in shiny chalky gray with gradient cinnamon pink lenses
  • Skyler in shiny black with Transitions cerulean blue lenses
  • Headliner low bridge fit in shiny black with polar G15 lenses


The Ray-Ban smart glasses are a fun gadget that some would love. However, I personally think the lack of a display is very unfortunate. And so I’m really hoping the aforementioned Project Nazare is as good as Meta is making it out to be.

Meta AI support made the Ray-Ban smart glasses a lot more useful. However, if you want something more practical, I’d advise you to wait for more polished AR glasses to hit the market. Especially those with a display.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Meta Quest headsets will let you stream WNBA games in VR this season
Meta Quest headsets will let you stream WNBA games in VR this season
Google gives us a glimpse of what AI-powered AR smart glasses could look like
Google gives us a glimpse of what AI-powered AR smart glasses could look like
Apple Vision Pro will automatically turn spoken words into text with the new Live Captions feature
Apple Vision Pro will automatically turn spoken words into text with the new Live Captions feature
Survey: One in four U.S. teens play video games on a VR headset
Survey: One in four U.S. teens play video games on a VR headset
LG unveils 10,000-nit micro-OLED displays for next generation VR headsets
LG unveils 10,000-nit micro-OLED displays for next generation VR headsets
Google Maps getting AR integration later this year
Google Maps getting AR integration later this year
Loading Comments...

Latest News

As some Oculus Go apps stop working, Meta explains they’re gone for good
As some Oculus Go apps stop working, Meta explains they’re gone for good
Marvel’s upcoming Apple Vision Pro game gets an official trailer and release date
Marvel’s upcoming Apple Vision Pro game gets an official trailer and release date
Meta Quest 3 Lite specs reportedly leaked
Meta Quest 3 Lite specs reportedly leaked
Meta Horizon Worlds gets better video recording experience amongst other improvements
Meta Horizon Worlds gets better video recording experience amongst other improvements
Over 100 Meta Quest games are on sale on the Horizon Store
Over 100 Meta Quest games are on sale on the Horizon Store
LG unveils 10,000-nit micro-OLED displays for next generation VR headsets
LG unveils 10,000-nit micro-OLED displays for next generation VR headsets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless