Ray-Ban smart glasses get Amazon Music support and more in latest update
Ray-Ban’s smart glasses, that recently got Meta AI support, have just received another update with even more to offer. These smart glasses aren’t as impressive as what Meta’s Project Nazare aims to be, especially because of the lack of a display, but they’re still pretty neat.
Ray-Ban smart glasses owners can now say, “Hey Meta, play Amazon Music” and enjoy a curated playlist. Naturally, what you listen to can be controlled via further voice commands or touch controls.
Ray-Ban smart glasses owners can now say, “Hey Meta, play Amazon Music” and enjoy a curated playlist. Naturally, what you listen to can be controlled via further voice commands or touch controls.
Meta and Ray-Ban are also partnering with Calm. Calm provides a subscription-based meditation app that helps users destress or fall asleep. Ray-Ban smart glasses owners can now say, “Hey Meta, play the Daily Calm” to access Calm’s services. Users of Ray-Ban’s smart glasses will also receive three months of free access to Calm.
Ray-Ban’s smart glasses get better every update.
Sharing pictures on Instagram has become easier than ever for smart glasses owners. Saying “Hey Meta, share my last photo to Instagram” will immediately upload your most recent photo. And saying, “Hey Meta, post a photo to Instagram” will prompt the glasses to take a picture and share it.
The Ray-Ban smart glasses are a fun gadget that some would love. However, I personally think the lack of a display is very unfortunate. And so I’m really hoping the aforementioned Project Nazare is as good as Meta is making it out to be.
Meta AI support made the Ray-Ban smart glasses a lot more useful. However, if you want something more practical, I’d advise you to wait for more polished AR glasses to hit the market. Especially those with a display.
Lastly, the following styles for the smart glasses are now available 15 different countries:
- Skyler in shiny chalky gray with gradient cinnamon pink lenses
- Skyler in shiny black with Transitions cerulean blue lenses
- Headliner low bridge fit in shiny black with polar G15 lenses
The Ray-Ban smart glasses are a fun gadget that some would love. However, I personally think the lack of a display is very unfortunate. And so I’m really hoping the aforementioned Project Nazare is as good as Meta is making it out to be.
Meta AI support made the Ray-Ban smart glasses a lot more useful. However, if you want something more practical, I’d advise you to wait for more polished AR glasses to hit the market. Especially those with a display.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: