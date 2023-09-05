Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon!

New leak suggests that the Quest 3 may need proprietary head straps. But why?

So, you want to get into VR! Well, most of the best VR headsets are PC VR, so you’ll need a pretty powerful PC for starters. Then, of course, you’re gonna want to have something to do with your headset, so you better start stalking some discounted games and apps.

Oh, and — duh! — you need the headset itself! Maybe a wireless adapter too. And consider getting trackers too!

Do you see how this can get way too overwhelming for someone who just wants to play Resident Evil 4 VR? And then people hate on the Vision Pro for it's asking price. But doesn't the complete package for any other headset come close? Food for thought. 

As such, one of my true sincere wishes for the VR market is for users to need less peripherals and monetary stability in order to get in on the fun. Because nothing sucks more than getting home with your new toy and not being able to enjoy it to the max.

I’m looking at you day one updates for games! But anyway. I won’t be getting my wish, from Meta at least, because the Quest 3 may need its own head strap accessory.




Now! This is a leak, and as such: not required to be true. And that’d be great, because the head strap accessories for the Quest 2, for example, do the exact same thing that the ones for the Quest 3 would do.

We can gather that the ones from this leak on X are different from one another due to the model number written out. One of them is from the Quest 2 Elite Strap and the other isn’t marked, but it also does not match, meaning: it’s new. Hm…

(insert “But why?” meme gif here)

So the sequel needing its own type is weird for certain. Or, at least, at first glance. May there be some sort of hidden feature or function that requires the change? There may. But also there may not and until the Quest 3 comes out, we won’t really be able to tell for certain.

Well, the Quest 3 is coming closer to its release, expected to happen during the Meta Connect event this month. If you are eager to find out if this news should make you feel cool or angry, you can tune in to the event and check it out: it’s online and free.

