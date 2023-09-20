Fan-favorite Portal 2 gives you a new reason to replay it, but this time in VR



Now, while the game is largely playable, there are some bugs and glitches that still need to be addressed, like ones related to UI behavior. There are also plans to expand the mod’s features with haptic feedback and reimplementation of 6DoF roomscale support.



But other than that: it’s just Portal 2, but in VR! And that just makes sense, if you’ve ever played the game.



The other cool thing about this is that it involves a game made by Valve. The company is typically pretty chill about people making mods. In fact, if the mod gets popular enough — like the infamous Black Mesa remake of Half-Life — Valve are ready to get engaged and make it a proper release on Steam.



And that’s exactly what we hope happens with Portal 2 VR!

