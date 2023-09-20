Fan-favorite Portal 2 gives you a new reason to replay it, but this time in VR

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon!
The worst thing about all of the best things in life is that they eventually come to an end. Now, our primary goal is to enjoy them while they last. But even though it is oftentimes said that there is no way to re-experience the same joy, that is certainly not always the case.

Movies based on books exist, game remasters and remakes exist and — so long as you own one of the best VR headsets on the market — you can go fully next-gen and truly immerse yourself in a world.

And one of the most fitting experiences comes from Valve — makers of Steam — and is the Portal series. Full of memorable, comedic moments and challenging puzzles, involving a sci-fi portal-gun, it is just best to get the VR treatment.

And you know what? Someone must’ve thought the same thing, because the mod already exists and it’s completely free.

Video Thumbnail


April 18, 2011 is a memorable date for a lot of people, and some of those have come to adore (and fear) the concept of the Companion Cube. Of course: that’s when Portal 2 initially released on Steam! And it took more than ten years for someone to make it work with PC VR.

The project is made by Giovanni ‘Gistix’ Correia. It’s completely open-source and fully available on GitHub — so you can rest assured that there is no funny business going on in the background! — and, what’s better, the mod is also available in the Steam Workshop!

Now, while the game is largely playable, there are some bugs and glitches that still need to be addressed, like ones related to UI behavior. There are also plans to expand the mod’s features with haptic feedback and reimplementation of 6DoF roomscale support.

But other than that: it’s just Portal 2, but in VR! And that just makes sense, if you’ve ever played the game.

The other cool thing about this is that it involves a game made by Valve. The company is typically pretty chill about people making mods. In fact, if the mod gets popular enough — like the infamous Black Mesa remake of Half-Life — Valve are ready to get engaged and make it a proper release on Steam.

And that’s exactly what we hope happens with Portal 2 VR!
