If you are into full body tracking, the Pimax Crystal Lighthouse Faceplate is a must. Here’s why
The Apple Vision Pro is far from the online XR headset that deserves your hype. Sure, you’ve heard of the Meta Quest series, which is part of the best AR/VR headsets list, but there are also companies like Pimax.
Fairly recently, we talked about their latest — and possibly greatest — Crystal VR headset and its superior image quality capabilities. And you can enjoy those in standalone mode and in PCVR, which is always sweet.
So! This is an accessory, but one that basically upgrades the capabilities of the Crystal headset itself. And yes, that means that this faceplate is created specifically for this model alone, so as of now — it won’t be of any use to you if you’ve got another one.
Why would you need that? Well, Pimax calls it “sub-millimeter accuracy”, so we can translate that to “your headset will have a better time knowing where you are and what you are doing”, which is kind of important for experiences that involve full body tracking.
The Pimax Lighthouse Faceplate is set up to work with just a single system of base stations, so if you have more than one, you can’t really take advantage of it. And of course, the tech comes with the usual caveat of reflective surfaces messing up the reading, so keep it in mind.
Still, if you are interested in this accessory for the Pimax Crystal, it can be yours for $199. You may be able to nab it at a lower price if you combine your purchase with another product, which you can check out on the official website.
Fairly recently, we talked about their latest — and possibly greatest — Crystal VR headset and its superior image quality capabilities. And you can enjoy those in standalone mode and in PCVR, which is always sweet.
But Pimax seems to have more plans related to the Crystal headset. In fact, this one has been teased before through a prototype showcase. And now, the Crystal Lighthouse faceplate is ready and available for purchase.
So! This is an accessory, but one that basically upgrades the capabilities of the Crystal headset itself. And yes, that means that this faceplate is created specifically for this model alone, so as of now — it won’t be of any use to you if you’ve got another one.
But what does it do? Well, TL;DR: it replaces the default faceplate, so that you can enjoy external tracking while in VR. More specifically, Steam’s Lighthouse external base station system.
Why would you need that? Well, Pimax calls it “sub-millimeter accuracy”, so we can translate that to “your headset will have a better time knowing where you are and what you are doing”, which is kind of important for experiences that involve full body tracking.
The Pimax Lighthouse Faceplate is set up to work with just a single system of base stations, so if you have more than one, you can’t really take advantage of it. And of course, the tech comes with the usual caveat of reflective surfaces messing up the reading, so keep it in mind.
Still, if you are interested in this accessory for the Pimax Crystal, it can be yours for $199. You may be able to nab it at a lower price if you combine your purchase with another product, which you can check out on the official website.
Things that are NOT allowed: