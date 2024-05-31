New Quest headset name appears and then disappears from Horizon Store
For some time now there have been rumors that Meta has been working on a cheaper version of the Meta Quest 3. This new headset would make it easier for newcomers to enter the world of XR. Two names have been used to refer to this headset: Quest 3 Lite and Quest 3S. And now it seems we might know what name Meta is going to use.
Alo Moves XR has shown up on the Meta Horizon Store. And when it did, it listed Meta Quest 3S as one of the supported VR headsets. This mistake seems to have quickly been rectified, it seems. But fortunately, people managed to snag screenshots before that happened.
Meta recently announced that Alo Moves is coming to Quest 3. Alo Moves is an on-demand fitness and wellbeing service for people who prefer to workout at home. The service will come to Quest 3 exclusively and bring with it new, Mixed Reality, content. Or that’s what Meta says, anyway.
Image credit — Road to VR
If true, this confirms that the recent Quest 3 Lite specs leak was indeed correct in calling the headset Quest 3S. That means that the presented specifications are also most likely correct and that the Quest 3S does use the same chip as Quest 3. Otherwise, how would a Quest 3 exclusive run on Quest 3S? However, this also raises a question.
In our Meta Quest 3 review we said it was a massive upgrade over its predecessor. And though it’s so much cheaper than the Apple Vision Pro and many other headsets, some people are unwilling to spend $500 on an XR device. Which is why a cheaper Quest headset that runs newer Quest 3 VR games will be a very welcome addition to the XR market.
Meta very clearly said that Alo Moves would be coming exclusively to Quest 3 later this year. If that’s the case, why does the store listing list Quest Pro and Quest 2 as well? Has the listing made two mistakes instead of one? Will the other two headsets also be removed from the listing or will Alo Moves run on them too? Guess we’ll know soon enough.
