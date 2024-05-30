Fitness and mindfulness make their way to Mixed Reality on Quest 3









The Meta Quest 3 continues to receive exciting new apps.





Quest 3 . Meta has been phasing out support for



Alo Moves is just one example of the VR industry's growth that is taking place across different fields. Newer technologies and ever-improving AI is making XR as a whole a lot more accessible and practical. The volumetric capture of the aforementioned instructors brings digital fitness classes to a whole new level.









In my opinion, this will greatly benefit fitness-conscious individuals with social anxiety who prefer to stay home. These people already use digital classes and this will just be a massive upgrade. Others might still prefer in-person activities, however.



I’m just glad, as ever, to see more industries accepting XR and helping it grow.