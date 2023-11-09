Demeo Battles has launched: a new spin on the hit VR RPG lets you battle your buds
One of the coolest things about the best VR headsets is that they can let you experience tabletop board games in a whole new way. Sure, some people won’t ever get tired of the classic pen and paper experience, but for us techies, AR and MR is way more fun.
Plus, you save loads of time by taking out setup and explaining rules out of the equation, so you can actually focus on having fun. And if you need a good example, look no further than Demeo, which is one of the best PC VR games around.
Well, lucky for us, I’m not the only one thinking that. Demeo Battles launches today, November 9, and it’s all about duking it out with your friends!
So! Demeo Battles isn’t some sort of expansion or update to the base Demeo game. This is an entirely new game, crafted carefully with the idea of player versus player combat at its core. And the concept is easy, just as it should be: you pick a hero, amass an army and then fight your friends.
Demeo veterans should feel right at home when it comes to controlling your characters. Battles still revolve around turn-based combat, which allows you to strategically consider your options when it comes to double-crossing your friends in creative and fun ways.
You can try a total of seven classes too:
Some emphasize melee combat, while others will let you get a taste for magic. Oh, and then there are 89 other cards that you can utilize during play. Neat!
The difference between the minions that said cards spawn and your primary hero is that you control your hero directly. And minions? Well, they have a mind of their own, so you better position them properly, lest they fall victim to The Burn.
Just like the original Demeo, Battles is also cross-play compatible. That means that you can have Johnny join over his Quest 3, while you are playing on your PC and then Linda can also play in the game’s impressive MR tabletop mode: all in the same match, together!
Demeo Battles is out right now and available both for PC VR via Steam and for the Quest platform for Meta headsets that feature a standalone mode. The plan is to have the game brought over to Pico soon, with PSVR2 being next in line for 2024.
And if you’re still wondering what “The Burn” is, then you haven’t checked out the game yet, so you know what your next quest for today is.
But that game is all about partying up and getting some proper dungeon delving done. So what about if you want to fight amongst yourselves instead? I mean, Demeo’s system would totally fit a PvP experience!
And if you still like a bit of teamwork in your action, you can wage Battles in teams of two too! But don’t say that last bit out loud, because it’s confusing!
