Are these the Quest 3’s awesome specs? This new leak says so!

In case you didn’t notice, yesterday Apple held its Wonderlust event, during which it — obviously! — revealed the latest line of iPhone 15 smartphones. And us XR nerds, we were hoping to hear more about the Vision Pro, given that it’s expected to become one of the best VR headsets ever.
But, that didn’t really happen. Well, Tim Cook did give out a small TL;DR, that can basically be summarized as: “It’s happening!”, but nothing much. So, the hype train then takes off to the direction of the upcoming Meta Quest 3 headset, set to be revealed during Meta’s Connect event of 2023.
Going over this leak of the allegedly final specs of the Meta Quest 3.
So, what are we exactly looking at here? Well, basically this is the cached version of a listing for the Meta Quest 3, courtesy of Google. Or, translated in human: this was, at some point, a real webpage that users could navigate to.
All that being said, this is your kind reminder to take this with a grain of salt, because this isn’t official information. And now, the specs:
TL;DR: More powerful than the Quest 2 and as such: supports a higher resolution, and is about 40% thinner when compared to its predecessor, thanks to the pancake lenses.
But we basically knew that already, so theres that.
All in all, honestly, nothing surprising in the listing. Additionally, the product description makes sure to underline that the Quest 3 is capable of acting both as a standalone XR headset and a PC VR one.
I, however, must also underline that the overall description feels… Off. As if it was translated from another language through Google Translate or something. Which may be indicative of its authenticity, but hey: it’s only a week or so until we find out for sure!
- Screen: 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye
- Refresh rate: 120 Hz
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 (Gen 2)
- RAM: 12GB
- Memory: 128GB or 516GB
- Weight: ~509 grams
- Battery: up to 3 hours
- Connection: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
As per the listing, the Quest 3 will cost either €453.72 (~$488, direct conversion) for the 128GB variant or €577.69(~$620, direct conversion) for the 512GB model, without VAT. Will that be the final price? We’ll have to wait for the Meta Connect event to actually happen before we can confirm or deny that.
