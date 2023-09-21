Will the Meta Quest 3 get released as soon as next month?! This leak suggests so!
If you’ve got your head spinning due to Apple’s announcement of the Vision Pro, then you may be itching for some more XR innovation. After all, there are numerous candidates for the free spot in the best VR headsets list and some of them are eager to make their appearance soon.
And if you’re thinking about the Quest, then your mind is on the right track! Meta’s Connect event — which is the place to be if you want to know what the company has been cooking up in terms of XR and AI — is less than a week away, and the Quest 3 is said to make its debut there.
And, of course, sooner is always better.
And now, for something completely different:
It wasn’t that long ago when I introduced you to the cool idea of AmazeVR. TL;DR: live concerts in VR, which give you an immersive experience at a cheaper price, because we’ve all got that one band that we want to see, but that we know will never come near our location.
Well, there’s this hit k-pop supergroup made out of femme fatales called Aespa — and yes, I realize that you feel like we’re getting further and further away from the subject at hand, but stick with me — and they are set to hold their first ever virtual concert next month.
And that is relevant because it’s happening overo n AmazeVR and the platform is promoting it using the Meta Quest 3. See? I told you the payoff was close!
This leak also goes along nicely with Amazon.ca’s listing of the Quest 3 for October 10, which was later also verified by Germany’s MediaMarkt online store.
In all cases: October, in two out of three: the 10th. Will that be the case? We’ll probably find out during Meta’s Connect event. And while you wait the remaining days until the event, you can take this opportunity to educate yourself in the ways of k-pop so that you may decide if you are going to watch Aespa live or not.
As we all know, however, the closer we are to a product’s release, the more leaks and rumors start circulating the internet mill. And while knowing when a product will get officially revealed is cool and all, knowing when it will become available for purchase is a whole different playing field.
But, wait, what does this have to do with the Quest 3’s release date?
