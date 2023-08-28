I’m excited about trying the Meta Quest 3 so here is when that may happen at the soonest
The Vision Pro is a gamechanger, but sometimes you don’t want to change the game. Sometimes, you just want to game and vibe with having fun. And the Meta’s Quest series is a great way to do that, as it features some of the best VR headsets on the market.
While Apple is trying to change the way we approach our workload, Meta is trying to improve the way we have fun after that. The Quest 3 is set to be the company’s latest, but it has been some time now since it was announced.
But what about dates? Let’s discuss.
But then we’ve also got a small little instance of a possible Amazon oopsie in the form of a release date reveal, which you can see above. While such mishaps aren’t anything new, what mustn’t be forgotten is that they don’t turn out to be correct 100% of the time.
That being said, Amazon did take down the information after the tweet, so… Take that as you will.
But more importantly, is it a plausible date? Well, the Quest 2 was revealed on September 16 and then released on October 13. The Quest 3 is pretty much confirmed at this point, but a launch on September 27 and then a release around October 10 is a rough match to this small set of historical data.
Or, in other words: we can’t really say. The best thing about all of this is that, whatever the case, the actual reveal is set to happen really soon. We’re certain that a lot more information is about to come from the Connect event — which you can watch online for free, by the way — so, for the time being, hold tight until then.
Sure, we know that we’re probably going to see it during Meta’s Connect 2023 event. We even recently shared a story about an alleged unboxing of the headset that somebody posted online. We even know some of the health-related features that the Quest 3 may have!
So I was looking on https://t.co/hbctbFw0XH and noticed this. Is this for real? #meta#Quest3pic.twitter.com/UwcrSq6Zns— IronbugVR (@IronbugVR) August 24, 2023
Okay, so obviously: prime time — and hence, prime suspect — for the release of the Meta Quest 3 is the Meta Connect event itself. So saving September 27, if you are hyped about the third iteration of the Quest ,is a must.
