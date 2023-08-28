Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon!

I’m excited about trying the Meta Quest 3 so here is when that may happen at the soonest

The Vision Pro is a gamechanger, but sometimes you don’t want to change the game. Sometimes, you just want to game and vibe with having fun. And the Meta’s Quest series is a great way to do that, as it features some of the best VR headsets on the market.

While Apple is trying to change the way we approach our workload, Meta is trying to improve the way we have fun after that. The Quest 3 is set to be the company’s latest, but it has been some time now since it was announced.

Sure, we know that we’re probably going to see it during Meta’s Connect 2023 event. We even recently shared a story about an alleged unboxing of the headset that somebody posted online. We even know some of the health-related features that the Quest 3 may have!

But what about dates? Let’s discuss.




Okay, so obviously: prime time — and hence, prime suspect — for the release of the Meta Quest 3 is the Meta Connect event itself. So saving September 27, if you are hyped about the third iteration of the Quest ,is a must.

But then we’ve also got a small little instance of a possible Amazon oopsie in the form of a release date reveal, which you can see above. While such mishaps aren’t anything new, what mustn’t be forgotten is that they don’t turn out to be correct 100% of the time.

That being said, Amazon did take down the information after the tweet, so… Take that as you will.

But more importantly, is it a plausible date? Well, the Quest 2 was revealed on September 16 and then released on October 13. The Quest 3 is pretty much confirmed at this point, but a launch on September 27 and then a release around October 10 is a rough match to this small set of historical data.

Or, in other words: we can’t really say. The best thing about all of this is that, whatever the case, the actual reveal is set to happen really soon. We’re certain that a lot more information is about to come from the Connect event — which you can watch online for free, by the way — so, for the time being, hold tight until then.

Only now, one of the best VR headsets, the HTC Vive Pro 2, comes with a free wireless adapter
Apple was working on Vision Pro-style headset before it released the original iPhone in 2007
Is this what it feels like to wear an Apple Vision Pro in real life: easy to use, but not for everyone?
Take a look at the Meta Quest 3 in this freshly leaked unboxing video
Google may be up to multiple AR projects, but will any of them be better than Google Glass?
BMW turned a literal car into a VR controller and this is what you can do with it
Prominent devs have tried the Vision Pro and the hype is real
Best AR glasses for Steam Deck gaming: Forget monitors, virtual screens and ultra-portability are where it's at
Only now, one of the best VR headsets, the HTC Vive Pro 2, comes with a free wireless adapter
The Quest 3 needs health related features too! Here’s what Meta is prepping
Take a look at the Meta Quest 3 in this freshly leaked unboxing video
Google may be up to multiple AR projects, but will any of them be better than Google Glass?
