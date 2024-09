Meta Quest 3 finally overtakes the Valve Index

Quest 3

Video credit — Meta





It’s finally happened: the Meta Quest 3 — which has long sulked in third place — has finally overtaken the Valve Index on Steam and landed in second place. These results come from Steam’s hardware and software surveys which give an idea of what equipment the average Steam user is playing games on.Thehas been coming third for quite some time, with Valve Index remaining second and Quest 2 leading the charge. Valve Index, though quite a dated headset by now, remains a cult classic and retains a dedicated user base.However, let’s be honest, it was only a matter of time. Theis newer, faster, shinier and can run some of today’s best VR games without a PC. Give it enough time and I’m certain it’ll overtake theas well, especially now that many newer apps and games are droppingsupport.