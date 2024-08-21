There's no better time to jump into VR! Here's everything you need to know

AR stands for Augmented Reality, by the way

So, what exactly is VR and why is it so cool?









The aim of VR is simple: transport you to a different reality that feels much more immersive than any experience that you can view on a standard screen. If you’ve ever found yourself immersed in a movie or your favorite video game, oh boy , wait till you try out VR.



The basic principle with which modern VR devices work is showing each of your eyes a slightly different image: in essence, recreating depth. This creates a sense of scale and distance. Naturally, this means VR content needs to be rendered twice: once for each eye. This can be quite resource-intensive, but more on that later.



What you need to know is simple: once you slip on a VR headset and start up an excellent game like Red Matter 2, you will actually feel like you’re in that fictional world set in space. You will be able to look around just like in real life and everything will seem like it’s actually in front of you instead of behind a flat screen.



And you’ll even be able to move around in the virtual world while actually moving in the real one.





Things to consider before buying a VR headset













Or, you could try to locate a local VR arcade so you can demo whichever headset they're using, just to get an idea of what it's like. Just make sure to clean the headset before putting it on. That being said, you'll need to set aside at least around $500, though the cost can go into the thousands if you buy the enthusiast-level stuff.



The display









VR headset dictates how convincing your experience is and if it’s comfortable for long gaming sessions. You’ll want to look out for these three terms:



Resolution

Refresh Rate

Field of View

Resolution, i.e. the number of pixels in the display, matters a lot when it comes to VR. If you’re the detail-oriented gamer who wants to see every blade of grass as crisp as it can be, you’ll want a headset with a high resolution.



Refresh rate, for many, is even more important than resolution when it comes to VR. A higher refresh rate means a smoother experience. A minimum refresh rate of 90 Hz is recommended if you don’t want to feel sick when using your VR headset .



Support for glasses





Using a VR headset while wearing glasses can be a pain. Some headsets offer better support, usually in the form of an attachable cushion that puts the headset farther away from the face. But this results in reduced visual fidelity. I, personally, would suggest opting for custom lens inserts for your VR headset . Depending on which headset you buy, it can be quite easy to order a pair of custom lenses for it.





Connectivity Options





If you’ll be using your VR headset for PC VR gaming, you’ll need to look into what connectivity options it supports. Some headsets require wires, while others offer a choice between wired and wireless. Wireless has some downsides, but usually works just fine in addition to being more convenient.





Dedicated WiFi routers





If you plan on using your VR headset wirelessly with your PC, it might be a good idea to splurge on a decent WiFi 6 router. Older routers work fine too, but WiFi 6 is ideal. Make sure your PC is connected via ethernet and keep other devices off the network so your bandwidth isn’t clogged up.





Motion Sensors





Different VR headsets use various means to track your movement across the room. Headsets like the Quest 3 or Vision Pro have sensors on-board, negating the need for dedicated exterior “satellites”. Whereas headsets like the Valve Index need dedicated “base stations”, a concept that’s lost popularity fast with modern headsets.





Controllers









Pretty self-explanatory. Different headsets come with different types of controllers and it depends entirely on the user which they prefer. The Valve Index controllers offer full finger motion tracking and the PSVR2 controllers come with finger touch detection. Other controllers don’t come with such tracking solutions and the Apple Vision Pro doesn’t come with any controllers at all. PC VR — and some headsets like the Quest lineup — usually let you use a traditional Bluetooth game controller of your choosing like the Xbox controller.





Passthrough





If you want a headset for work or for Mixed Reality apps and games ( which show you your surroundings in addition to virtual elements ), you’ll need something that can do good passthrough. Passthrough is when the headset uses its external cameras to show the user a live feed of their real-life surroundings. Understandably, if a headset’s passthrough isn’t clear enough, it will impact both entertainment and work.





3-DoF versus 6-DoF





Lastly, what sort of VR setup do you want? For almost all good games or apps, you’ll need a 6-DoF VR headset . Fortunately, most modern VR headsets on the market are 6-DoF. DoF stands for Degrees of Freedom, and while 3-DoF headsets only allow you to look around from a stationary point, 6-DoF headsets track your head movement as well as your body movement for a truly immersive experience.





Types of VR headsets





Despite still being sort of a niche industry, there’s no shortage of different types of VR headsets . There are mobile and console VR headsets too, but we’ll focus on PC VR and standalone VR headsets only in this post.





PC VR headsets





PC VR headsets follow the design of the first modern consumer VR headset : the Oculus Rift DK1. These headsets come with displays, lenses, controllers and maybe a few other goodies, but require a gaming PC to run anything. Examples include the HTC Vive Pro 2 and the aforementioned Valve Index. Get a PC VR headset if you want superior visuals and don’t mind being chained to your PC.





Standalone VR headsets





VR headsets are basically computers strapped to your face. These headsets don’t need to be plugged in and have their own battery packs as well. Their most compelling selling factor is usually the fact that they can play games and run apps natively without a PC. Get a standalone VR headset if you don’t care too much about graphics or travel a lot.



Great VR headsets worth getting





Let’s get into actual names now. Standalone VR headsets have gained a lot of popularity recently, mostly helped along by Meta’s Quest headsets. And if you’re deciding on a standalone VR headset , here are some good ones you can choose from.





Meta Quest 3

Starting from $499









The Quest 3 boasts crisp resolution, high frame rates, decent FOV, great passthrough, excellent motion tracking and an insane number of games on the Horizon Store. It’s also quite affordable compared to most of the competition: starting at $499 for the 128 GB variant. Quest 3 can also do PC VR, wired and wireless.





Meta Quest 2

Starting from $199









Starting from $999









Yet another Meta entry on this list should drive home just how much Meta has invested into the VR industry. The Quest Pro, while more expensive than the Quest 2 , has a much better display, better performance, significantly better passthrough, better controller tracking and even eye tracking. It also runs in standalone and PC VR modes like the Quest 3 and Quest 2 .





Pico 4

Starting from $475









A cheaper alternative to Meta’s Quest lineup, the Pico 4 features very similar specifications but a much more limited library. It also keeps showing you TikTok-like short form content, something you might not like at all. But it does do the job, especially if you use it for PC VR gaming instead. However, the headset might be discontinued soon or stop receiving software support. Maybe.





Apple Vision Pro

Starting from $3,499









Valve Index

Starting from $1,410









The Valve Index is an aging PC VR headset that retains a cult following to this day. Its display resolution doesn’t stand up against modern rivals but with a bigger FOV than other headsets and fully-tracked finger motion, it still provides an excellent VR experience. The Index requires external motion sensors, however, which may be a dealbreaker for some. Only recommend getting it if you find a really good deal for one used.





Pimax Crystal

Starting from $1,599









Other must-haves for VR





So, you’ve gone and got yourself a VR headset , what now? There are a number of accessories and apps you should get to improve your time in Virtual Reality.





Connecting to PC









Most PC VR headsets connect with a cable, and the Pico 4 requires a Pico Connect app. Apple Vision Pro can mirror your Mac screen with Mac Virtual Display, which will be seeing improvements in



VR apps you should get





In addition to the Steam Link app mentioned above, you may also want to look into Virtual Desktop . Virtual Desktop allows you to mirror your PC and use it in VR for anything, from work to entertainment.



I’d also highly recommend checking out these lists below:









VR headset accessories





VR headsets also ship with accessories that enhance the experience. There are many to choose from, but these are the ones I’d say are definitely worth getting:



Meta Quest 3 elite strap

elite strap Meta Quest 3 elite strap with battery ( highly recommended )

elite strap with battery ( ) Silicone covers

Should you wait before getting into VR?









But, here’s the thing: new hardware just around the corner will always be a thing. If you want to get into VR, now is just as good a time to do so as it will be five years from now. The only reason you might want to hold off is to wait for the aforementioned Quest 3S, which is allegedly a budget headset.



