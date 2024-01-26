Soon you may be able to use the Quest 3 on an airplane. Just like a Vision Pro.
The Vision Pro will be coming out soon and there's so much to talk about. Of course, we’re fully expecting that the spatial computer — which is what Apple wants us to call it, by the way — will be one of the best VR headsets around.
But will the Vision Pro’s release make the Quest 3 obsolete? No, not by a long shot. First off, because the two devices are very different in spirit, with the Quest 3 being focused on entertainment, while the Vision Pro’s focus is on providing a better virtual working environment for you.
But — hold on — what do I mean “every single thing”? Well, we’re still waiting on Augments for the Quest 3 — the MR widget things — and those look pretty inspired by the Vision Pro’s MR multitasking capabilities. Recently, we spoke about how Spatial videos may become a thing for the Quest 3. And now we’re here: Travel more, but on the Quest 3.
“But why would a headset need such a mode?” you may be asking yourself. Well, because when you’re on a vehicle, essentially the world is moving, but you’re not, which messes with all of the headset’s sensors, making it practically impossible to use. And the video above is a perfect example of that.
And yes, it is funny. I recommend watching it at least twice.
And while at it, check out the comment section, because there, Andrew Bosworth — Meta’s quite-active-on-social-media CTO — responded with a confirmation that Meta’s working on Airplane Travel mode, which — through software magic — would alleviate the issue. Neat!
Even if it may look or sound like these companies are taking concepts from one another, in reality this is just healthy competition doing its thing. And especially when that’s directly related to valuable updates for the VR crowd, I’m just happy to see it happen.
Oh, and then there’s also the part where Meta seems to be picking up on every single unique thing about the Vision Pro and looking for ways to implement that into the Quest 3. The latest example? Airplane Travel model, which seems eerily similar to the Vision Pro’s Travel Mode.
Is it really not possible to use Quest 3 in passthrough mode on a plane? pic.twitter.com/aIBB0s2MT5— Andrew Fox (@afoxdesign) January 24, 2024
So what is this? Well, essentially it will let you use Meta’s latest headset on a moving vehicle. The Vision Pro is expected to have the very same feature and before that was announced, Meta had never brought up this update idea. Strange coincidence, right?
