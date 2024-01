Soon you may be able to use the Quest 3 on an airplane. Just like a Vision Pro.

wants

The Vision Pro will be coming out soon and there's so much to talk about. Of course, we’re fully expecting that the spatial computer — which is what Appleus to call it, by the way — will be one of the best VR headsets around.But will the Vision Pro’s release make the Quest 3 obsolete? No, not by a. First off, because the two devices are very different in spirit, with thebeing focused on entertainment, while the Vision Pro’s focus is on providing a better virtual working environment for you.Oh, and then there’s also the part where Meta seems to be picking up onunique thing about theand looking for ways to implement that into the. The latest example? Airplane Travel model, which seems eerily similar to the Vision Pro’s Travel Mode But —— what do I mean “every single thing”? Well, we’re still waiting on Augments for the— the MR widget things — and those look pretty inspired by the Vision Pro’s MR multitasking capabilities. Recently, we spoke about how Spatial videos may become a thing for the Quest 3 . And now we’re here: Travel more, but on theSo what is this? Well, essentially it will let you use Meta’s latest headset on a moving vehicle. Theis expected to have the very same feature and before that was announced, Meta had never brought up this update idea. Strange, right?“But why would a headset need such a mode?” you may be asking yourself. Well, because when you’re on a vehicle, essentially the world is moving, but, which messes with all of the headset’s sensors, making itimpossible to use. And the video above is a perfect example of that.And yes, it is funny. I recommend watching ittwice.And while at it, check out the comment section, because there, Andrew Bosworth — Meta’sCTO — responded with a confirmation that Meta’s working on Airplane Travel mode, which — through software magic — would alleviate the issue.Even if it may look or sound like these companies are taking concepts from one another, in reality this is just healthy competition doing its thing. And especially when that’s directly related to valuable updates for the VR crowd, I’m just happy to see it happen.