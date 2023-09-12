If you love customizing your avatar and teleporting around, then hurry up and get this Quest 2 update
Having one of the best VR headsets and using it for entertainment is absolutely acceptable. After all, each and every one of us deserves the right to blow off steam in a way that we see fit, and by golly if yours is to play awesome games like Resident Evil 4 in VR, then power to you!
(even though the Vision Pro will probably let you do that too, but I digress)
But in order for said standalone features to grow and become better, software updates need to happen. And if you are here, then you also know that “stability improvements” are also always neat. Luckily, there's more than that to the latest Meta Quest 2 update!
Currently rolling out under Update v57, this latest firmware update brings some cool new stuff. It is also rolling out to the Quest Pro, just in case you are one of the few people that helped to get that headset on to the Steam VR stats page. We salute you!
Well, yes, actually, because Meta did tease the coming of legs — finally! — in this update, but they are nowhere to be found. Instead, users get the following content:
… And that last one sounds incredibly annoying.
(even though the Vision Pro will probably let you do that too, but I digress)
The cool thing about entertainment-centric XR headsets, such as the Quest series from Meta, is that they can both work with PC VR titles — which opens up the gate to a lot more experiences — but they also come with cool standalone features.
But in order for said standalone features to grow and become better, software updates need to happen. And if you are here, then you also know that “stability improvements” are also always neat. Luckily, there's more than that to the latest Meta Quest 2 update!
Currently rolling out under Update v57, this latest firmware update brings some cool new stuff. It is also rolling out to the Quest Pro, just in case you are one of the few people that helped to get that headset on to the Steam VR stats page. We salute you!
Now, while this update doesn't bring any new features, that does sound somewhat logical, given that Meta is expected to unveil the Meta Quest 3 later this month. Still though, there is more than "bug fixes" to be found in v57.
Well, yes, actually, because Meta did tease the coming of legs — finally! — in this update, but they are nowhere to be found. Instead, users get the following content:
- Improved Avatar Editor with more added customization options
- Free teleportation in Horizon Home — you can go anywhere now!
- A fine-tuned Guardian system to remove unwanted interruptions in XR apps
- Horizon Feed: the new name of the Explore tab
- Meta Horizon group links: group invites got easier through link generation!
- The ability to undo messages in VR in the Quest app by tapping and selecting “Unsend”, but only in select countries
- A new tutorial for Direct Touch in the Guide app
- Improved multitasking: running multiple apps simultaneously became a more likely possibility
- Upon boot, your contact list will be opened up automatically, so that you can be ready for chat
… And that last one sounds incredibly annoying.
For a minor update, that’s quite the list of new features! But the question remains: will these be available for the Quest 3 on launch? And will the upcoming headset finally grace avatars' legs? More on that later, during the Meta Connect event of 2023!
Things that are NOT allowed: